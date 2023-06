Table tennis | How the couple Ayhika and Sutirtha conquered Tunis!

2 hours ago Ayhika and Sutirtha has gained fame in the table tennis arena in a short span of time and promises more given the way it performed in 2022-23 Jun 29, 2023 1:13 am | Updated at 6:40 PM IST



Naihati is a small municipality in Kolkata, known as the birthplace of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the author of the national song, Vande Mataram.



In an important event, two young sportswomen from Naihati have put their names on the table tennis world map.



On a damp evening at the Salle Omnisport de Rades Indoor Stadium in Tunis, Tunisia, Indian duo Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee made history by claiming their first tour title in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender event.



As childhood friends and started their career under the guidance of famed coach Mihir Ghosh, the pair has risen to prominence in a short span of time and promises more given the way they have performed in 2022-23.



Ayhika and Sutirtha have done quite well as a duo, reaching the final of the WTT Contender in Muscat (Oman) in March last year and reaching the quarter-finals in the WTT Star Contender in Goa, underlining their rapid progress.



Considering the quality of the players in Tunis, Ayhika and Sutirtha trained hard together for over two months under the watchful eye of former national champions and husband-wife pair Soumyadeep Roy and Paulomi Ghatak at Soumyadeep Roy TT Academy in Kolkata. Their hard work and planning paid off.



“We are happy to have won our first title. Our focus was on doubles. We practiced regularly, worked on the smallest details, and we are happy that our hard work has paid off,” Ayhika said in an interview with The Hindu from Tunis airport, where she waited for the next flight to Zagreb, along with Sutirtha.



It was the contrasting personalities of the two rowers that worked in part to their advantage. Sutirtha is more serious while Ayhika is jovial and fun. “Ayhika is a pleasure to play with. When I’m under pressure, she cools me down with words like ‘it’s good’, ‘we can do it’. And just her smile is enough to keep me focused,” says Sutirtha .



It’s not just their personality,

