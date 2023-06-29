Sports
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks renovation of 1,000 public tennis courts ahead of Wimbledon Championships
- Renovating 1,000 public tennis courts in England, Scotland and Wales as part of a £30+ million investment by the Government and LTA
- Package that gives priority to renovations in deprived areas
- Investment to support the 43% increase in adults playing annually, and will benefit from inspiring recent UK success in men’s and women’s tennis
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and Lawn Tennis Association Chief Executive Scott Lloyd today cheered the milestone at the newly refurbished Fishermans Green park in Eastbourne, supporting a coaching session with local schoolchildren and adults.
The event took place as the Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament continues in the city ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begin on July 3.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:
Keeping the country active is a top priority for this government, and access to grassroots sport is an essential part of that, whether you live in the middle of a city or in a small town.
As a huge tennis fan, I see this as a great opportunity for those who may not have played before to pick up a racket and give it a try.
We will continue to invest millions in sport across the country and I can already see from this local court in Eastbourne the positive impact it will have for many years to come.
The $30 million package, of which $21.9 million is pledged by the government and $8.4 million by the LTA Tennis Foundation, is the most significant investment in park tennis courts in a generation.
It delivers essential improvements to the condition of more than 3,000 parkland tennis courts in England, Scotland and Wales by 2024, resurfacing and repainting those parks in the worst condition, with a particular focus on tackling disparities in participation.
Scott Lloyd, CEO of the Lawn Tennis Association, said:
We are delighted to have now renovated 1,000 park tennis courts across the UK as part of this investment in park tennis facilities by the government and the LTA Tennis Foundation.
We’re working with hundreds of local authorities across the country to transform park tennis courts, making it much easier to find a job and a book, and ensuring that a range of engaging activities are available for people to participate in to take.
It’s great to see how local communities across Britain will benefit from jobs like this in Eastbourne, and that many more people will have the chance to pick up a racket, hit the course and enjoy tennis.
As part of its commitment to opening up tennis to many more people, the LTA is supporting local authorities and providers to ensure there is a range of activities on all park courses, including free weekly tennis sessions with equipment provided. All jobs are bookable on the LTA online booking system with digital gate access systems installed at various locations, to make finding, booking and entering the court as easy and safe as possible for tennis players across the country.
The move is designed to open up the sport to people of all backgrounds, with the LTA aiming to attract an additional 500,000 players to parks each year.
It comes amid a wave of grassroots participation and elite success in British tennis.
The MJA recently announced a 43% increase in total adult play participation by 2022 to a total of 4.7 million, and a significant increase in children playing each year to 3.6 million. Notably, there is also a significant growth in female participation, up 34%, and a 48% increase in participation among 16-34 year olds.
Over the past three years, Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, there has been continued success for Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett in Grand Slam wheelchair doubles events, and Cameron Norrie is in the men’s top 20.
More recently, the British team reached the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 1981 and Katie Boulter won the Nottingham Open earlier this month.
This major investment is intended to support the government’s commitment to improving sports offerings across the country and increasing opportunities for everyone to follow Chief Medical Officers’ guidance on physical activity.
More than £300m will also be used to support the roll-out or refurbishment of multi-sport facilities in the UK between 2021 and 2025, and £60m will be invested in local swimming pools in England this year.
Notes to editors:
- View a full list of locations.
- The Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines on physical activity make it clear that children should aim for 60 minutes of physical activity per day and adults 2.5 hours per week.
