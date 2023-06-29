Ashes 2023 – Travis Head defines another day of Ashes cricket





You may have heard the whispers about Travis Head. He doesn’t like it with him. India’s fast bowlers worked that out at The Oval, when Head made a game-changing 163 against them in the final of the World Test Championship. A few weeks later, on the other side of the River Thames, the England bowlers tried to prove the same.

Just after six, Ben Stokes set up a short-ball field, with catchers back on the leg side, and threw the ball to Josh Tongue. Tongue was the bowler who made the difference in his otherwise same attack of right-arm medium bowlers, and the man tasked with testing Head’s apparent vulnerability against the fast and mean stuff.

The tongue hit its first ball into the field, halfway and wide outside the tree stump. Head did not flinch. He stood erect and lifted his feet slightly off the ground as he punched straight in the middle of the charge, tantalizingly out of reach of Stuart Broad as he wearily gave chase.

Four balls later, Head expected another short ball. He shuffled beyond his leg stump to give himself room to free his arms, and took on the men in the depths on the hook. This time he cracked away Tongue for four over Stokes’ head on a deep back square leg. Head had run off at number 5 with Steven Smith unbeaten on 43. Now both batters were on 71.

Stokes applauded, as if to suggest it was only a matter of time before England’s trick worked. It never did: Instead, he fell to Joe Root’s offspin soon after. In all, the English sailors bowled Head a dozen short balls; he scored 21 points on them, including four boundaries. It was hard grafting, with no clear reward.

England fell short to Head only in the bottom half of his innings, after their more orthodox schemes failed to work. Thriving on any width, he played his signature half-punch, half-cut, combining fast hands and whip wrists to punch through offside; when they went straight, he casually tapped off his pads.

They are dreading the prospect of bowling against him again since he ended the reverse run as the leading runs-scorer on both sides – despite missing the Sydney Test due to Covid. At the beginning of this summer, Stokes described him as “so hard to bowl on” and “really hard to pitch on”.

Head is Australia’s werewolf. He’s a different beast when night falls. Since returning to the Australian test team ahead of the 2021/22 Ashes, he has scored just under half (46.7%) of his runs in the final session. There isn’t a batsman in the world that thrives more against flagging bowlers.

That may sound like you’re judging him with faint praise, but consider this: there’s no batter in the world who has scored more runs in a given session than Head in the third since his recall 19 months ago. He averaged 89.37 in the third session and hit 93.70.

