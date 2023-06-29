Zephyrhills High alumnus launches national college prep football league

By the turn of the millennium, his entrepreneurial chops were already churning. Although he was not yet 30, Brian Woods was brimming with new plans and strategies as a Jefferson High football assistant.

I don’t let Brian pass anything because when we coached together, he was always the guy with the idea, said Bob Henriquez, who was Tampa’s longtime Catholic coach, then a fellow staffer on those dominant Dragons teams of the early 2000s.

And I remember thinking, Some of these ideas are crazy. And one day I’m sitting there watching TV, and he’s standing there being interviewed as he starts a (football) competition.

Two decades later, in the immediate aftermath of a stint as founder and president of the rebooted United States Football League, Woods, a 1992 graduate of Zephyrhills High, embarks on perhaps his most daring venture yet; a concept that is both innovative and polarizing.

Next spring, he plans to launch the Prep Super League, which consists mostly of four- and five-star contenders (most of them emerging high school students), a six-week season, NCAA rulebook, and 12 teams across the country, including Tampa and Miami. Exact game sites are yet to be determined.

Think of it as the 11-on-11 football equivalent of top-shelf travel baseball or AAU basketball. The first season will run from April 19 to May 24. Players will probably have to pay an entry fee (at least in the beginning). The league will focus on coaches with college experience, though Woods said he certainly won’t turn his back on veteran prep coaches.

Because it will operate independently of the high school athletic associations, players may have the opportunity to capitalize on their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

Our idea is that we should be seen as an adjunct or a supplementary platform to traditional high school football, said Woods, a married father of three with an extensive sports law background. Not necessarily a replacement.

Woods’ latest brainstorming session was the rise and popularity of the NCAA transfer portal, which many college coaches now use to supplement their rosters. Lately, the ability to bring in players with one or more years of college experience through the portal has reduced scholarship opportunities for high school recruits, who generally need to develop and continue to grow physically.

As Woods sees it, his chance at an 11-on-11 game against each other over a six-week season would increase his chances of getting a scholarship.

While the league would focus on up-and-coming prep seniors, it may also consider graduating seniors who are unsigned, prominent undergrads, prospects who were injured or academically ineligible as seniors, and even international players who want to come before American college coaches.

There’s never been a travel or club option or an additional platform, if you will, for traditional high school football, said Woods, who also founded The Spring League, a national development league (with several scouting showcases) for aspiring pros that has existed since 2017. -21.

In every sport played at the college level, be it volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, or baseball, there are thousands upon thousands of parents who are always trying to put their child in the best possible athletic position to earn a scholarship. So that was another void, there was no travel or club option for football.

Naturally, the concept has raised eyebrows, if not outrage among local prep coaches.

It’s the end of civilization as we know it, said Earl Garcia, longtime Hillsborough High coach.

I think it will be detrimental to high school football, period, veteran Wiregrass Ranch coach Mark Kantor added.

Among the coaches, there was a litany of concerns: the prospect of a teenager playing six more full-contact games (in addition to a full fall prep schedule), the overlapping of the Prep Super League season with high school spring training to mid-May), and the possibility that a coveted candidate could use the spring season of the Prep Super Leagues as his de facto senior year.

He interferes in a high school sport, because the spring prom is an extension of fall, Kantor said. So he’s involved.

Woods said his league will have numerous medical protocols and safety measures in place to protect players, adding that practices will have strict policies that limit contact (much like regular season practice in the NFL).

When you come to our practices, they won’t look like traditional high school practices, he said. You won’t see guys getting knocked to the ground in every other play like they were in high school.

But he acknowledged the likelihood that some players will forego their senior season in high school as a result of the notoriety they gain and the name, image and likeness potential that can be realized in the Prep Super League, which will broadcast all games in real time. live streaming via an app.

While some prominent prep football states (including Georgia and Florida) currently ban name, picture and likeness deals for high school students, Woods said he envisions those states allowing it once the Prep Super League gets underway. Even if it gets the green light in those states, it will arrive with restrictions that don’t pertain to the Prep Super League, which has no affiliation with state associations.

If you’re currently a student-athlete in the state of Florida and NIL isn’t allowed, yes, in theory you could get into the Prep Super League and get a NIL deal, said Woods, whose league is advised by a lawyer (and expert on name, image and likeness) Mit Winter.

At that point you risk your eligibility with the (Florida High School Athletic Association). But our point of view is that that amount of money is so important that it is a crucial decision that the player must make with their parent.

While some view Wood’s latest brainchild as a brain twister, others remain intrigued. Henriquez, who as a state representative introduced a bill in 2006 to allow junior college football in Florida, said he needed more details about the Prep Super League, but noted that it’s definitely worth investigating.

“I’ve always been someone who has done everything I can to help high school football,” he said. In short, I wish it increased, gave kids opportunities, the same way that I really pushed it and really took it further than any junior college football in Florida.

