Caroline Wozniacki announces her return to professional tennis three years after she ran away

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has announced she is returning to tennis, three years after retiring from the sport.

Following the shock announcement, the 32-year-old is targeting the Canadian Open in Montreal in August as her official comeback before returning to the Grand Slam stage at the US Open.

The mother-of-two revealed that after the birth of her second child last October, she started batting again and felt she was playing better than ever before, which inspired her decision.

Wozniacki, who announced her great decision to return to the tour in an essay inFashionshared a link to the article on social media, writing, “For the past three years I have had to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children that I am so grateful for.

“But I still have goals I want to achieve. I want to show my kids that you can chase your dreams no matter your age or role. We have decided as a family that it is time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!’

Wozniacki ended her career in 2020 at the site of her greatest triumph, the Australian Open, where she won her only Grand Slam in 2018, to start a family with husband and former NBA player David Lee.

In an Instagram post shared in December 2019, a month before her retirement, Wozniacki broke the news, writing, “I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things outside of tennis that I want more do, then it’s time to do.

“In recent months I have realized that there is much more to life that I want to achieve off the field.

“Marrying David was one of those goals and raising a family with him while traveling the world and helping to raise awareness about Rheumatoid Arthritis (project coming up) are all passions of mine moving forward.

“So with that I’m announcing today that after the Australian Open in January I will retire from professional tennis.”

She revealed she hadn’t hit a tennis ball since her swan song at the Australian Open until after the birth of her second child, James, last year, but once she did, she found herself enjoying it.

“It’s hard to say why, or what has changed, but when my dad saw me practice that day and said, ‘It looks like you’re enjoying it more—that’s exactly how I felt: I was relaxed and had fun, and somehow showed me that. everything clearer,” she said in her Vogue essay.

She added: ‘How long can I play at my highest level – one year, two years, three years? Don’t know. But I know that in five years, when the children go to school, it will be too late.

“I’m not going to make any bold predictions, but if I didn’t believe in myself I wouldn’t be doing this: I’m too competitive to just show up and not feel like I’m going to be one of the best players out there. ‘

In addition to aiming to play in the “electric atmosphere” of the US Open, Wozniacki said she will take a few months to prepare for the Australian Open in January with the Paris Olympics also on the horizon next summer and then she’ll ‘take it from there.’

‘Am I nervous? Not really,’ she said. “I’m coming back to something I love. Yes, I will be nervous before a game; I’m okay with it. I’m great with that.

‘Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I think I can clearly see what is happening.’

Winning is not strange to the Dane either. She won 30 career titles in her first stint on the court with one Grand Slam, the Australian Open, in her trophy cabinet.

She also ended the year as world No. 1 twice in 2011 and 2012 and won the WTA Finals in 2017.

Wozniacki, who was engaged to professional golfer Rory McIlroy before they split in 2014, married Lee in June 2019.

Since expressing her desire to start a family with Lee in her retirement, the couple have welcomed two children: a daughter named Olivia in June 2021 and a son named James in October 2022.

She will join the growing roster of moms on the WTA Tour, including Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina and Taylor Townsend, while moms and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka are also expected to join the group once they have returned from maternity leave. next year.

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who was bridesmaid at Wozniacki’s wedding, announced her retirement from professional tennis last August ahead of her swan song at the US Open, also stating she wanted to focus on her family.

Not only did Williams want to spend more time with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their six-year-old Olympia, but the 41-year-old was also hoping for another child.

At last month’s Met Gala, the on-field legend revealed that she and Ohanian had fulfilled that family-expanding dream when she unveiled her baby bump on the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But while Williams suggested she not follow in the footsteps of NFL legend Tom Brady and retire a U-turn, Wozniacki is clearly taking a leaf out of his book.

Wozniacki announced she had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018, and while she insisted in her first retirement post that her decision to run away wasn’t health-related, in her Vogue article she opened up about the pain of battling the tour with her immune system . system that ‘attacks’ her body.

She said she was new to giving herself and her body a break, but after some time away, the rheumatoid arthritis symptoms have improved and she “pays close attention” to how her body responds to the increase in exercise before she returns to court.

Since his initial retirement, Wozniacki has worked as a commentator and analyst for ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

Earlier this month, she competed in the Legends competition at the French Open and won both of her matches.