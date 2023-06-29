Trey Augustine, soon to be selected in NHL draft, is preparing to lead MSU

Trey Augustine comes to Michigan State with a lot of pressure on his back as soon as he skates on the ice at Munn Arena.

The incoming goaltender recruit who starred for the US National Team Development Program led the US to an U18 World Juniors gold medal in April and is projected as a top-75 pick in this week’s NHL draft. MSU next season. That became clear when junior Pierce Charleson, his expected top competitor for the starting spot, entered the transfer portal in April.

The Spartans, having their most promising season and off-season in more than a decade, will be counting on the freshmen.

“If you prepare for the situation, there’s no need to be nervous about it,” Augustine said. “I’ve been playing hockey all my life and when things go bad that’s just the way the game goes. I always keep myself level and in control.

Augustine, who played for MSU coach Adam Nightingale with the Plymouth-based NTDP before Nightingale took over the Spartans, is coming off a season in which he won 30 games, suffered only one loss in regulation and had a .926 No. 2 single-season save percentage in the NTDP history. His 2.13 goals against average and 30 wins were both fourth all-time for the program.

Born in South Lyon, Augustine describes himself as an athletic and competitive goalkeeper, the two traits he believes formed his foundation. Dan Muse, who replaced Nightingale as head coach of NTDP U18, attributes much of his team’s success to its solid presence in the net.

He’s such a calming presence and there’s so much confidence a team can have and play with when you have a goalkeeper like (Augustine),” said Muse. He follows the puck so well and makes unusual things look easy at times. He never gets out and always gives us a chance. There’s just ice water flowing in his veins because of the way he plays.

explore Augustine

NTDP goalie coach David Lassonde first saw Augustine play as an U15 goalie for Farmington Hills youth development program Honeybaked. Lassonde recalls immediately recognizing his unusual maturity, and not long after, Augustine received an invitation to the NTDP.

Once he arrived, his teammates recognized that maturity as well.

Players here affectionately refer to him as “Pop,” so you can find out what their impression of him is, Lassonde said. There are times when he urgently needs to do something, but he never lets it overflow with desperation. He’s a calm, confident boy who knows what he needs to do to be successful, and he does it time and time again.

Augustine has been derided as a potential second or third round pick by numerous draft sites including TSN, Elite Prospects and FloHockey. NHL Central Scouting lists Augustine as the third North American goaltender.

He has an elite goalkeeping IQ, and I don’t know if I’ve seen many goalkeepers who understand the game, see the game and read the game as well as he does, Lassonde said. I saw those characteristics in him when I first saw him as a 15-year-old and they’ve only gotten better. If the game gets fast, it won’t affect him.”

Despite being slightly below average at six feet tall, Muse believes Augustine’s intangibles will lead him to success on every level.

People who haven’t had the chance to work with him may not see the day-to-day process and the daily drive to get better every day, Muse said. You can see the skill and how advanced he is in the game for his age, but when you combine that with the character and the preparation and drive, that’s what makes him so special.

“I certainly wouldn’t bet against Trey Augustine, that’s for sure. He’s got so many things in his path.

The taste of gold

Augustine was already a well-known goalie when he and the rest of the USA team went to the U18 World Championships in April. But it was at that tournament in Switzerland that Augustine’s profile reached another level.

After struggling through group play, beating a strong Czech team in the quarter-finals and overtaking Slovakia in the semi-finals, the USA found themselves in a situation where they had not won all tournaments in the gold medal game against Sweden.

To follow.

The U.S. bounced back and tied it late in the third period, with Augustine making several crucial saves.

That cleared the way for the US to score with sudden death just minutes into overtime to take gold, 3-2.

In the gold medal game, he was fantastic,” said Muse. us a chance. During that tournament he made some huge saves at big moments early in the game and that’s so important because things can change so quickly in hockey.

Those big saves that some people forget can be game changers.

Augustine finished the tournament with a 6-0 record, 1.61 goals against average and a .934 save percentage.

It is really exciting to come home with a gold medal. It means a lot to me personally to represent my country on a national stage, Augustine said. To win, that was great. It’s a memory I’ll never forget.

With gold in his back pocket, Augustine heads to East Lansing this fall. His journey to MSU from the outside may seem odd considering he had previously committed to play for the University of Michigan. But the “Nighty Effect,” as Augustine calls it, referencing the MSU coach’s nickname was enough to bring him to the Spartans and reunite him with the leader who drafted him into the U-18 as a 16-year-old team when they were both still at Plymouth.

When Coach Nightingale was hired, I knew MSU would be a possibility,” said Augustine. It opened up a lot of possibilities and I saw how it could help me in my hockey career. Last year’s team certainly competed, and I’m looking forward to building on that.

Augustine will get an early chance to play against some of his former elite teammates in the fall when MSU travels to Boston College for a series in late October. There he will be on the opposite side of last season’s entire NTDP frontline in forwards Will Smith, Gabe Perrault and Ryan Leonard, all of whom also played on the U18 gold medal team and will all be named in the first round. placed. choices.

That BC weekend is going to be big for us, they’re going to have a really good team and it’s going to be a fun test, Augustine said. And going around the Big Ten and seeing a bunch of guys that I know and have played with, it’s a unique and special situation, so I’m looking forward to that as well.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

Other MSU Design Prospects

Incoming defenseman Maxim Strbak is expected to be picked in round 2 or 3 in the draft around the same time as Augustine, but he also has a chance to sneak in first and be MSU’s first player to be drafted in round 1 since 2008 .

Strbak played in the USHL last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede, recording five goals and 13 assists in 46 games. The Slovak representative also represented his country at the U-20 World Juniors, where he provided three assists in five games.

Incoming forward Mikey Deangelo will also look to have his name mentioned during the two-day draft, likely in the sixth or seventh round. Deangelo skated with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, where he recorded 11 goals and 24 assists in 52 games last season.