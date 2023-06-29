Sports
Boston Small earns Academic All-America Honor
OMAHA, Neb. — Boston Small was selected as a Third Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. He is only the second Creighton track/cross country student-athlete – men or women – to ever be honored as an Academic All-American.
Selected by CSC members, the 2023 Academic All-American Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team recognizes the country’s top student-athletes for combined track, track and classroom performance. The CSC Academic All-America Program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions. NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division II and NAIA.
A total of 51 individuals were recognized, with the 19 members of the first team showing a cumulative GPA of 3.85. Small was one of a total of 16 honorees with perfect 4.00 GPAs, eight of whom were named to the first team.
Small competed in 19 cross-country races wearing a Bluejay uniform and also enjoyed notable track success. He is second on Creighton’s all-time list for the indoor mile, third in the indoor 800, fourth in the outdoor 1,500 and fifth in the outdoor 800.
A four-time member of the BIG EAST All-Academic Team, Small graduated Summa Cum Laude from Creighton with a GPA of 4.00 and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Pre-Health Professions with a minor in Biology. He also had a 4.0 GPA in Business Analytics in graduate school. The native of St. Joseph, Mo., has been on the Dean’s List at Creighton for 10 semesters and is a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the most prestigious Honor Society of Jesuit Institutions of Higher Education. Small will be attending medical school in Creighton next year.
Earlier this spring, Small was one of three male finalists for the 2023 Walter Byers Scholarship, the highest recognition award given by the NCAA. He also received a prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for his efforts on the course, on the track, and in the classroom.
Small is Creighton’s second track/cross-country student-athlete once named an Academic All-American, joining Nick Monkemeyer in 2019 (first team) and 2020 (second team). The Bluejays are coached by Chris Ganon.
Including Klein, Creighton now has 48 student-athletes earn a combined 58 Academic All-America awards in all sports.
2022-23 Academic Across America Men’s Athletics / Cross Country NCAA Division I
FIRST TEAM
School Name Jr. GPA Major
John Bennett Cal Poly Gr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Zach Bradford Texas Tech Gr. 3.72/4.00 Advanced Digital and Social Media (G)
Tom Brady University of Michigan Gr. 3.94 Computer Science and Engineering (G)
Hunter Garretson University of Akron Jr. 4.00 Mathematics
Jordan Geist (1) University of Arizona Gr. 3.65 Finance
Luke Houser University of Washington Sr. 3.52 Geography and Data Science
Dylan Jacobs University of Tennessee Gr. 3.60/3.70 Management and Human Resources
Max McKhann Stanford University Sr. 3.51 Economy
Trevor Otterdahl (1, 4) North Dakota State University Gr. 3.96 Mathematics (UG) / MBA (G)
Owayne Owens (1, 5) University of Virginia Gr. 3.84 Leadership and public policy
Ky Robinson Stanford University Jr. 3.58 Management Science / Engineering
Isaiah Schafer University of Minnesota Gr. 4.00/4.00 Sports Management (G)
Joshua Sobota (2, 5) University of Kentucky Gr. 4.00 Sports, Fitness & Recreation Management
Until Steinforth University of Nebraska So. 4.00 Architectural Studies
Turner Washington (1, 4) Arizona State Gr. 4.00 Sports, Law & Business (G)
Cole Whatley California Gr. 4.00/3.86 Technique
Matthew Wilkinson University of Minnesota Gr. 3.90 Epidemiology
Caleb Witsken BYU Sr. 3.99 Exercise Science
Kevin Yang Stanford University Jr. 3.65 Computer Science
SECOND TEAM
School Name Jr. GPA Major
Ethan BersleyCalifornia Sr. 3.71 Chemical Engineering / Materials Sci. & Engineering
Jonathan Boyd (3, 6) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Gr. 4.00 Electrical engineering
Brett Brady (3) U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.87 Aerospace Engineering
Ben Conacher Baylor University Sr. 4.00 Biochemistry
Ryan Day Baylor University Gr. 3.97 Mechanical Engineering
Jeremy Farr University of Arkansas Sr. 3.97 Financial risk management
Eric Hammer University of South Dakota Jr. 3.73 Neuroscience
Abdullahi Hassan University of Wisconsin Jr. 3.56 Information Science
Derek Johnson University of Virginia Gr. 3.94 Technique
Alex Maier Oklahoma State University Sr. 3.78 Electrical Engineering Technology
Udodi Onwuzurike Stanford University So. 3.51 Not specified
Kenneth Rooks BYU Sr. 3.96 Civil Engineering
Gable Sieperda Iowa State University Sr. 3.57 Finance
THIRD TEAM
School Name Jr. GPA Major
Graham Blanks Harvard University So. 3.65 Economy
Daniel Burkhalter South Dakota State University Sr. 4.00 Mathematics (UG) / Statistics (G)
Collin Burkhart Penn State So. 3.80 Business
Nolan Chiles Fordham University Sr. 4.00 Integrative Neuroscience
Casey Clinger BYU Sr. 3.84 Business Management
Sam Coil University of Wisconsin Gr. 3.87/3.50 Accounting
Peyton Davis University of Tennessee Sr. 3.67 Mechanical Engineering
Carrick Denker California Jr. 3.63 Business Administration
Delan Edwin Texas A&M University-Commerce Sr. 3.77 Business Administration
Corbett Fong Rice University Gr. 3.95 Mechanical Engineering
Michael Gupta California Jr. 3.91 Computer Science
Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State University So. 3.55 Management
Quinton Orr Iowa State University So. 3.85 Biology
Jonathan Pelusi California Gr. 3.80/3.97 Biomedical Engineering
Benji Phillips North Dakota State University Gr. 4.00 Exercise Science / Psychology
Jacob Rodin North Dakota State University Sr. 4.00 Agricultural Economics / Finance
Kaleb Siekmeier (2, 6) University of Minnesota Gr. 3.94 Aerospace Engineering (G)
Boston Small Creighton Gr. 4.00 Human Movement Sciences (UG) / Business Analytics (G)
Emil Uhlin Kansas State University So. 4.00 Biology
CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year: Turner Washington, Arizona State University
(1) – 1st team Academic All-America in 2021-22
(2) – 2nd Team Academic All-America in 2021-22
(3) – 3rd team Academic All-America in 2021-22
(4) – 1st team Academic All-America in 2020-21
(5) – 2nd Team Academic All-America in 2020-21
(6) – 3rd team Academic All-America in 2020-21
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
