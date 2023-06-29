Boston Small earns Academic All-America Honor





OMAHA, Neb. — Boston Small was selected as a Third Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. He is only the second Creighton track/cross country student-athlete – men or women – to ever be honored as an Academic All-American. Selected by CSC members, the 2023 Academic All-American Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team recognizes the country’s top student-athletes for combined track, track and classroom performance. The CSC Academic All-America Program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions. NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division II and NAIA. A total of 51 individuals were recognized, with the 19 members of the first team showing a cumulative GPA of 3.85. Small was one of a total of 16 honorees with perfect 4.00 GPAs, eight of whom were named to the first team. Small competed in 19 cross-country races wearing a Bluejay uniform and also enjoyed notable track success. He is second on Creighton’s all-time list for the indoor mile, third in the indoor 800, fourth in the outdoor 1,500 and fifth in the outdoor 800. A four-time member of the BIG EAST All-Academic Team, Small graduated Summa Cum Laude from Creighton with a GPA of 4.00 and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Pre-Health Professions with a minor in Biology. He also had a 4.0 GPA in Business Analytics in graduate school. The native of St. Joseph, Mo., has been on the Dean’s List at Creighton for 10 semesters and is a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the most prestigious Honor Society of Jesuit Institutions of Higher Education. Small will be attending medical school in Creighton next year. Earlier this spring, Small was one of three male finalists for the 2023 Walter Byers Scholarship, the highest recognition award given by the NCAA. He also received a prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for his efforts on the course, on the track, and in the classroom. Small is Creighton’s second track/cross-country student-athlete once named an Academic All-American, joining Nick Monkemeyer in 2019 (first team) and 2020 (second team). The Bluejays are coached by Chris Ganon . Including Klein, Creighton now has 48 student-athletes earn a combined 58 Academic All-America awards in all sports. 2022-23 Academic Across America Men’s Athletics / Cross Country NCAA Division I

FIRST TEAM

School Name Jr. GPA Major John Bennett Cal Poly Gr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering

Zach Bradford Texas Tech Gr. 3.72/4.00 Advanced Digital and Social Media (G)

Tom Brady University of Michigan Gr. 3.94 Computer Science and Engineering (G)

Hunter Garretson University of Akron Jr. 4.00 Mathematics

Jordan Geist (1) University of Arizona Gr. 3.65 Finance

Luke Houser University of Washington Sr. 3.52 Geography and Data Science

Dylan Jacobs University of Tennessee Gr. 3.60/3.70 Management and Human Resources

Max McKhann Stanford University Sr. 3.51 Economy

Trevor Otterdahl (1, 4) North Dakota State University Gr. 3.96 Mathematics (UG) / MBA (G)

Owayne Owens (1, 5) University of Virginia Gr. 3.84 Leadership and public policy

Ky Robinson Stanford University Jr. 3.58 Management Science / Engineering

Isaiah Schafer University of Minnesota Gr. 4.00/4.00 Sports Management (G)

Joshua Sobota (2, 5) University of Kentucky Gr. 4.00 Sports, Fitness & Recreation Management

Until Steinforth University of Nebraska So. 4.00 Architectural Studies

Turner Washington (1, 4) Arizona State Gr. 4.00 Sports, Law & Business (G)

Cole Whatley California Gr. 4.00/3.86 Technique

Matthew Wilkinson University of Minnesota Gr. 3.90 Epidemiology

Caleb Witsken BYU Sr. 3.99 Exercise Science

Kevin Yang Stanford University Jr. 3.65 Computer Science SECOND TEAM

School Name Jr. GPA Major Ethan BersleyCalifornia Sr. 3.71 Chemical Engineering / Materials Sci. & Engineering

Jonathan Boyd (3, 6) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Gr. 4.00 Electrical engineering

Brett Brady (3) U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.87 Aerospace Engineering

Ben Conacher Baylor University Sr. 4.00 Biochemistry

Ryan Day Baylor University Gr. 3.97 Mechanical Engineering

Jeremy Farr University of Arkansas Sr. 3.97 Financial risk management

Eric Hammer University of South Dakota Jr. 3.73 Neuroscience

Abdullahi Hassan University of Wisconsin Jr. 3.56 Information Science

Derek Johnson University of Virginia Gr. 3.94 Technique

Alex Maier Oklahoma State University Sr. 3.78 Electrical Engineering Technology

Udodi Onwuzurike Stanford University So. 3.51 Not specified

Kenneth Rooks BYU Sr. 3.96 Civil Engineering

Gable Sieperda Iowa State University Sr. 3.57 Finance THIRD TEAM

School Name Jr. GPA Major Graham Blanks Harvard University So. 3.65 Economy

Daniel Burkhalter South Dakota State University Sr. 4.00 Mathematics (UG) / Statistics (G)

Collin Burkhart Penn State So. 3.80 Business

Nolan Chiles Fordham University Sr. 4.00 Integrative Neuroscience

Casey Clinger BYU Sr. 3.84 Business Management

Sam Coil University of Wisconsin Gr. 3.87/3.50 Accounting

Peyton Davis University of Tennessee Sr. 3.67 Mechanical Engineering

Carrick Denker California Jr. 3.63 Business Administration

Delan Edwin Texas A&M University-Commerce Sr. 3.77 Business Administration

Corbett Fong Rice University Gr. 3.95 Mechanical Engineering

Michael Gupta California Jr. 3.91 Computer Science

Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State University So. 3.55 Management

Quinton Orr Iowa State University So. 3.85 Biology

Jonathan Pelusi California Gr. 3.80/3.97 Biomedical Engineering

Benji Phillips North Dakota State University Gr. 4.00 Exercise Science / Psychology

Jacob Rodin North Dakota State University Sr. 4.00 Agricultural Economics / Finance

Kaleb Siekmeier (2, 6) University of Minnesota Gr. 3.94 Aerospace Engineering (G)

Boston Small Creighton Gr. 4.00 Human Movement Sciences (UG) / Business Analytics (G)

Emil Uhlin Kansas State University So. 4.00 Biology CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year: Turner Washington, Arizona State University (1) – 1st team Academic All-America in 2021-22

(2) – 2nd Team Academic All-America in 2021-22

(3) – 3rd team Academic All-America in 2021-22

(4) – 1st team Academic All-America in 2020-21

(5) – 2nd Team Academic All-America in 2020-21

(6) – 3rd team Academic All-America in 2020-21

