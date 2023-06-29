Sports
Wild Card Football billed as Arcade Madden Alternative with Colin Kaepernick on the cover
Saber Interactive is working on a football-themed take on its popular NBA Playground series, with former NFL player and social activist Colin Kaepernick taking center stage on the game’s cover.
Like NBA Playgrounds, Wild Card Football will feature hundreds of real-life football players, including TJ Watt, Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more. But while it features real NFL players, it’s not an NFL game, meaning you can’t play as the Kansas City Chiefs or the Minnesota Vikings.
Instead, you can build your own custom seven-on-seven team with players in “reimagined Playgrounds style.” Gameplay is reminiscent of arcade classics like NFL Blitz, with special Wild Cards granting powers like super strength and invisibility. It includes season play, local multiplayer and online multiplayer with full crossplay.
‘It shifts the power dynamic’
However, Kaepernick is one of the game’s surprising inclusions. Although he appeared in recent versions of Madden NFL, Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. He made waves when he protested the deadly police shootings of Philando Castile, Freddie Gray, and other black people and people of color by taking a knee while playing the Star-Spangled Banner. He was released by the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season and has not played since, leading to the widespread belief that he was blacklisted by the league.
Today, Kaepernick is a social activist working on legal defense initiatives, COVID-19 relief funds, and other projects. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also apologized for the league’s actions in 2020, saying “we wish we had listened sooner…to what you were kneeling down to and trying to draw attention to.”
Speaking to IGN, Kaepernick shared what it was like to see himself in a football game years after his feud with the NFL.
“My love for football has not changed, even though the politics of specific organizations are… complex,” said Kaepernick. “It’s actually one of the things I love [Wild Card Football]. It’s player controlled. The teams are the players. For me it changes the power dynamic of how you look at the teams, how you look at football.
“Even here you get to see the faces of the players, which is not the norm in football. Normally there is a helmet, everything is blocked, everything is about the organization. This is an opportunity to take the star from the players. to make.” and for me it’s a taste of being back on the field and getting some of the competition until the door opens for me to be able to do that in reality.
Wild Card Soccer – Gallery of screenshots
Will it have microtransactions?
When released, Wild Card Football will try to capitalize on demand for a legitimate competitor to Madden NFL, which has now held a monopoly on the space for nearly two decades. A new NFL 2K has been in the works since 2020, but it has yet to fully release. Other unlicensed competitors have proved disappointing.
The NBA Playgrounds games have received decent reviews, which should give fans some hope for this release. However, NBA Playgrounds 2 was criticized for its microtransaction-driven grind, acquiring players through card packs that could be purchased with real money or (much more slowly) with in-game currency. Wild Card Football representatives have confirmed that it will not have microtransactions, but DLC is already being planned.
Wild Card Football will release on October 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Kat Bailey is IGN’s News Director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have a tip? Send her a DM at @the_katbot.
