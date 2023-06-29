How No. 1 NHL draft pick Bedard could affect fantasy hockey

Chicago fans and fantasy executives alike can let themselves believe the hype: With Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks undoubtedly have a franchise-changing player at their fingertips. The boy from North Vancouver – touted in The Hockey News’ 2018 Superstar Issue as a 13 years old and pursued by lesser scouts even before that – was given exceptional player status as a 14-year-old, allowing him to join the (lucky) Regina Pats full-time a year later. Despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic, Bedard has since met, if not exceeded, expectations. There are recognizable stars and superstars in this game, appreciated by invested fans, fantasy managers and hockey enthusiasts in general. Then there’s a next-level elite group made up of talented, skilled, and driven enough to tangibly change the course of an organization’s future. A small, special group that is expected to eventually contain Bedard.

So what’s the big deal with this kid (still only 17) anyway? Numbers aside – 144 goals and 147 assists in 141 WHL games, along with a record 23 points in seven games during this winter’s World Juniors – Bedard is extraordinary in all aspects of the game. He skates like the wind and can change pace and direction at will. His shot is both formidably powerful and wonderfully deceptive. An elite playmaker, the boy’s puck control is excellent. Vision and hockey IQ is choose another superlative. Bedard’s bundle of gifts goes beyond the full package – it bursts at every seam. He’s just not that big. Doesn’t matter, you’ll see.

Fantasy managers will not want to sleep with this man. Not a wink in the dynasty/goalkeeper league, where he is the undisputed number 1 fantasy pick in step with the league’s real-life roster, as well as in new leagues. A point/game is my minimum expectation for Bedard, who will see a lot of minutes as a key center and buzzing powerplay asset in Chicago. If he’s healthy, he could approach 100. As a fresh-faced fantasy hockey analyst, I vividly remember putting Sidney Crosby for 70-80 points ahead of his first year with a rebuilding Pittsburgh squad in 2005-2006. He eventually pocketed 102 as a rookie 18-year-old. To further highlight Crosby’s individual scoring talent, defenseman Sergei Gonchar finished second in the Penguins’ production with 58. Live and learn, right?

Willing to bet on his ceiling, there are maybe 10 fantasy forwards I select for Bedard in new competitions this fall. The next burning question is who will earn the privilege of standing next to the league’s next top contender? After some trading activity at the end of June, we now have a better idea of ​​which winger is sliding in on his left.

Not all appeals to send a former No. 1 draft pick/Hart Trophy winner from a historically triumphant team (regular season) to a sober, rebuilding club years away from future postseason success are equally dismal. In Taylor Hall’s case, the aforementioned projected superstar happens to be waiting for him as a potential linemate with the Blackhawks. Some silver linings—marked here by Bedard’s imminent arrival in Chicago—shine brighter than others.

Skill and opportunity. Fantasy managers throughout the sports world know that these are the two most important ingredients in contributing to the success of an individual performer. While Hall remains undeniably competent, he spent most of 2022-23 seeing limited minutes on a Bruins forward with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle choke his chances to score. No question. With an average low of 15:56 minutes/game in total – barely surpassing 15:30 in the second half of the campaign – the 13-year veteran experienced the biggest dip in power play time. That helps explain his measly four-goal streak with the extra skater. However, Hall’s drop in assists to just 0.33/game (1.22/60) is most indicative. Coyle and Frederic are not prolific goalscorers. And a few unit tours with David Pastrnak, David Krejci and/or Pavel Zacha weren’t enough to boost that pace.

So now the 31-year-old gets a chance to turn that statistic frown upside down by playing on the left side of a supposed generational talent. There are worse performances, even as the Blackhawks appear to be quite a stretch from off-regular season competition. If soon-to-be former Regina Pat expected a bare minimum of a point/game average in his rookie season – again, my projected floor – and Hall secures a permanent spot alongside on even strength and with the extra skater – as it currently stands seems like a case – the ex-Brown is undoubtedly in for a rebound campaign. As a reminder, Bedard scored 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games in his last junior season.

Of course, Chicago management could be chasing another left winger to slip into that coveted position. God knows they still need hot, competent bodies to fill out their rosters (and hit the pay cap). But doing business for Hall – along with getting Nick Foligno on board as a natural leader helping Bedard take care of all professional matters – feels like a solid fit here. It’s only been five years since the then-devil scored 93 points by dragging his club into the postseason and scoring the Hart. His permanent center that year? Rookie Nico Hischier, who was drafted No. 1 overall the previous summer. While fantasy managers probably won’t see another 93 points from Hall this round – he’s not the same player at 31 as he was at 26 – the success forged in that earlier relationship sets an attractive precedent, en route to 2023-24.