Sports
Unprecedented achievement awaits: Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar can take two top-three places at Diamond League
It is not often that two Indian athletes line up a little after midnight on a Friday night to compete in a Diamond League in Lausanne.
In-form long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be up first, followed a few minutes later by Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Finishing in the top three twice at the same Diamond League event is not out of the question due to the class of the two young but experienced Indian athletes. Such an achievement will be the first for the country and bodes well for the World Championships in August and the Asian Games a month later.
Friday night will mark Chopra’s return to competition after being injury-free for a month due to a muscle strain. The 24-year-old Chopra’s only competition this season was the Diamond League in Doha. He came first with an impressive throw of 88.67 meters, a strong start to the season. However, he missed the FBK Games in Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland 10 days later due to the injury. Still, Chopra missed no Diamond League points because the events in Rabat, Florence, Paris and Oslo did not have men’s javelin throws. Chopra leads the race to the Diamond League Finals by eight points, thanks to his first-place finish in Doha.
Like Sreeshankar, Chopra will also face a quality field in the Diamond League, a series of competitions around the world culminating in the Final in Zurich.
Chopra, the reigning Diamond League champion, gets the breath of Czech Jakub Vadlejch. Vadlejch, the Olympic silver medalist, took over the world lead from Chopra by throwing 89.51 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Vadlejch is second on the Diamond League points table with 7 points to Chopra’s 8 and will be the biggest challenger to the Indian star in Lausanne.
Vadlejch was uncomfortable after nearly twisting his ankle at Turku and missing his last two throws, but reportedly it was nothing but an injury. Since the Paavo Nurmi Games, Vadlejch threw 86.83 meters on Tuesday at the Kuortane Games and 81.93 meters at the Ostrava Golden Spike.
Also in contention is Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters. The 25-year-old has had a mediocre season with a record of 85.88 yards in the Doha Diamond League. Peters made the news last year not only because he defended his world title, but also because of an off-field incident involving a fight on a boat. But as he has shown in the past, Peters can produce a great pitch out of the blue and even in the final rounds of a game when other pitchers are getting tired. His personal best of 93.07 meters is the best of the group of pitchers that will line up in Laussane.
Germany’s Julian Weber is still not in the league of a Johannes Vetter, the over-90-yard phenom, who hasn’t been the same pitcher he was since he failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics final, but the 28-year-old is capable of pushing the best, although he has no major medal outside of the European Championships.
Chopra remains the favourite, however. The Indian has not finished outside the top three in a competition for almost four years.
Sreeshankar will appear in his second Diamond League of the season. He finished third in Paris with a jump of 8.09 meters well below his capabilities. But more than the distance in Paris, it was more about ticking the box of a top-three finish in the Diamond League. Sreeshankar had to miss the Oslo Diamond League because he traveled for the Inter-state Championship in Bhubaneshwar, the selection competition for the Asian Games and Asian Championships.
He is fourth on the Diamond League points list with six points.
The trip to Odisha paid off though, as he produced 8.41 meters in the qualifying round, just an inch short of Jeswin Aldrin’s national record.
Sreeshankar, the Commonwealth Games silver medalist, has also started making a series of consistent jumps. He has jumped more than 8 meters in five of his six competitions this year. In 9 of his 14 competitions last year he jumped more than 8 meters, three of them over 8.20 meters. He will compete against Miltiadis Tentoglou, Olympic champion Greece, and Simon Ehammer, winner of the Swiss World Cup bronze medal. If Sreeshankar makes his move, a new top-three finish in a Diamond League competition is within reach. Just like for Chopra.
