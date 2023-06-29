Unprecedented achievement awaits: Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar can take two top-three places at Diamond League

It is not often that two Indian athletes line up a little after midnight on a Friday night to compete in a Diamond League in Lausanne.

In-form long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be up first, followed a few minutes later by Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Finishing in the top three twice at the same Diamond League event is not out of the question due to the class of the two young but experienced Indian athletes. Such an achievement will be the first for the country and bodes well for the World Championships in August and the Asian Games a month later.

Friday night will mark Chopra’s return to competition after being injury-free for a month due to a muscle strain. The 24-year-old Chopra’s only competition this season was the Diamond League in Doha. He came first with an impressive throw of 88.67 meters, a strong start to the season. However, he missed the FBK Games in Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland 10 days later due to the injury. Still, Chopra missed no Diamond League points because the events in Rabat, Florence, Paris and Oslo did not have men’s javelin throws. Chopra leads the race to the Diamond League Finals by eight points, thanks to his first-place finish in Doha.