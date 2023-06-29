Arcade-style Wild Card Football, starring Colin Kaepernick, launches in the fall





Colin Kaepernick? More like Colin KaijuNick Amirite? / crickets Anyway, the former NFL quarterback who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2013 stars in Saber Interactive’s latest arcade-style sports tent, Wild card footballcoming to all Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox One and Xbox Series X on October 10. Wild card football is a 7-on-7 throwdown jacked with wacky power-ups, like Kaepernick growing super-sized and stomping out of defense like crazy. A press release on Thursday said Kaepernick will be joined by hundreds of real professional players, meaning Saber has an NFL Players Association group license, but not the National Football League license. With flying saucers soaring over one field and Niagara Falls cascading over another, it doesn’t sound like the game will miss much without the staid and gritty NFL shield. Players can build a team of favorites from the game’s roster, customize their uniforms, logos, and playbooks, and take them onto the field with a deck built from over 150 Wild Card power-ups. It feels much more like a video game to me than just, “Hey, this is football,” Kaepernick told SB Nations Debbie Emery at a preview event during Summer Game Fest. In addition to starring on the (virtual) cover, Kaepernick consulted with Saber about it Wild card footballthe game. He was particularly interested in the power-ups, he said. It feels, I think, in relation to what Fortnite is, in that realm, or racing into Mario Kart, this feels very bad to me, Kaepernick added. Those were the games I enjoyed the most, those kinds of games when I was growing up. He said that his childhood was a solid diet of NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, And NFL streetas well as The Legend of Zelda, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter and Final Fantasy series.

Kaepernick has since the end of the 2016 season when he opened the demonstration kneeling during the pre-game anthem to draw attention to police brutality and its victims. That sparked backlash and controversy, with Kaepernick and supporters saying he was kicked out of the league (he was at the end of his 49ers contract in 2016). The NFL later settled a lawsuiton undisclosed terms, brought by him and a former teammate, for alleged conspiracy to keep them out of the competition. Still, Kaepernick said he plays video game football with the same mindset as when playing the real thing. It’s always part of my brain, he said. Because it’s 7-on-7, it’s a little bit different, but I still really like the X’s and Os of, like, how can you throw your opponent off? What chances do you have to shoot? Kaepernick will be joined by current stars Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joey Bosa, Aaron Donald, Justin Jefferson and many others, Saber said in Thursday’s statement. Wild card football features both local and online multiplayer, with full cross-platform play, as well as a single-player season mode.

