UConn hockey player is highest NHL draft pick in program history – NBC Connecticut





Matthew Wood, a student at UConn, was drafted to the NHL on Wednesday night, and according to the university, he is the top draft pick in the history of the UConn men’s hockey program. Wood, an 18-year-old rising sophomore from Nanaimo, British Columbia, was drafted Wednesday night by the Nashville Predators with the 15th overall pick. UConn said he is only the second Husky selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, alongside former UConn and NHL star Tage Thompson, and the 23rd UConn player drafted. The Nashville Predators released a statement after selecting Wood with the 15th overall pick and defenseman Tanner Molendyk with the 24th overall pick. “As I’ve said before, when you coach in the National Hockey League, you look at guys who make an impact,” new Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said in a statement. “Both players have excellent quality. Where they were on our list is exactly where we thought we could have gotten them.” “He’s a big body growing inside his body,” Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile said of Wood in a statement the team released after they selected him. “He’s a goalscorer and he’s got size, which is something we really wanted. We were lucky to get a player like Matthew in 15th, who we rated very highly in the draft.” Wood is the fifth NHL prospect on the UConn roster, joining Chase Bradley (Detroit/7th RD/2020), Nick Capone (Tampa Bay/6th RD/2020), Samu Salminen (New Jersey/3rd RD/2021) and Arsenii Sergeev (Calgary/7th RD/2021), according to UConn. Wood represented Team Canada at the U-18 World’s where he helped lead Canada to a bronze medal. UConn said Wood joins Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans/NBA) and Lou Lopez Snchal (Dallas Wings/WNBA) as UConn athletes drafted in the first round of their respective 2023 draws. The school said UConn and Michigan are the only two schools in the NCAA with a Top 15 pick in the NHL, NBA and WNBA.

