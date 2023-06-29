Tennis: Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback





Caroline Wozniacki is poised to make a tennis comeback after the former world number one said on Thursday she was ready to return to the tour. This was after she retired in 2020 to start a family. Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles, including a Grand Slam crown at the 2018 Australian Open. She announced her retirement before the 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29 and said she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since had a daughter, Olivia, and a son, James. In the past three years of not participating in the game, I had to make up for lost time with my family. I became a mother and now have two beautiful children that I am so grateful for, she wrote on Twitter. Tennis: Djokovic regains the number 1 spot in the latest ranking 42 children compete for table tennis prizes in Calabar She went on to tweet: But I still have goals I want to achieve. I want to show my kids that you can chase your dreams no matter your age or role. We have decided as a family that it is time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait! Wozniacki said she would first play at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August to get back into the groove before targeting the US Open, while her long-term goal is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Then I have a few months to prepare for Australia and we will go from there. The Paris Olympics are certainly also a goal, Wozniacki added. The Dane, who turns 33 in July, said she was inspired by 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams after the American returned to the sport following the birth of her daughter Olympia. She said, "I don't think Serena gets nearly enough credit for reaching so many Grand Slam finals after Olympia. Her retirement will always be bittersweet, both for me and for so many other players, because she has meant so much to women's tennis. She paved the way for many of us, she showed us that anything is possible. (NAN)

