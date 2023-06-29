Ashes cricket: Australia v England – Second Test tied after day two





Steve Smith hitting. Photo/Getty

England cut Australia’s lead in the first innings from 416 to 138 after two days of the second Ashes test at Lords on Thursday. The bad news for England in comfortably scoring 278 runs was that all four wickets to fall had been gifted to Australia. England batted so serenely through the middle session and until an hour into tea without even making Bazball that Australia scattered their fielders and left the slips in desperate need of a second wicket. And Australia’s fortunes took a turn for the worse when Nathan Lyon, the lone wicket taker at the time and the teammate who seemingly never gets hurt, injured his right calf running for a ball in the field and hobbled off with help. He did not return and the manner of his exit suggested he may not return for the remainder of what is his 100th consecutive Test. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Without Lyon’s spin to exhaust England, Australia changed tactics by tempting England with the short ball. England took the bait. Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and world No. 1 Joe Root went recklessly chasing short balls and giving catches behind square. Pope ruined a fluid 97 run stand with Duckett as his attack on Cameron Green sailed straight to Steve Smith with a deep back square leg. Pope made 42 from 63 balls. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. In the same over, Root had 1 when he gloved a green bouncer to wicket-keeper Alex Carey and Australia duly celebrated loudly. But Green committed a no-ball, his fifth of six on the day. Root used his life on 1 to pass Allan Border to 10th on the all-time scorers list. But Australia minimized the missed opportunity by getting Root out for 10, when his pull on Mitchell Starc was brilliantly met by a diving Smith on a back square. Root eyed the catch, but Smith got his fingers under it pretty well. Before Root was sacked, Duckett painfully missed his second Test century at Lords this month when he pulled Josh Hazlewood and took a deep, fine leg to David Warner. Duckett had 98 off 134 balls, including nine boundaries. After Lyon’s frenzied hour limping to Roots’ dismissal, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes calmly sent England to stumps against conventional pitches, though Brook got a life at 25 as he pulled Pat Cummins to the square leg where Marnus Labuschagne landed an overhead catch dropped. Brook was at 45 and Stokes at 17 in an unbroken run of 56. The only wicket to fall in England’s first 188 runs was Zak Crawleys in the middle session. Crawley was outmaneuvered by Lyon and stunned by Carey down the leg side for 48. Crawley’s partnership of 91 with Duckett was England’s best opener against Australia since 2011 when Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook made 98. That was 32 Ashes tests ago. Travis Heads’ off-breaks compensated for Lyon’s absence. Labuschagne’s fall left Cummins the only pacesetter to go wicketless, but he was the most economical. Starc was chosen ahead of Scott Boland in Australia’s only change after winning last week at Edgbaston, and Starc ended the day better than he started. His first seven overs conceded 55 runs, but the next five overs went for just 20 with Root’s big wicket. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/ashes-cricket-australia-v-england-second-day-of-second-test-at-lords/U6AID2HND5D2ZEXWAGN2RVB5UQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos