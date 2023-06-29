John McEnroe and Chris Evert slam tennis Saudi talks despite Nick Kyrgios’





US tennis greats John McEnroe and Chris Evert are both terrified of Saudi investment in the sport after reports that both the men’s and women’s tours are considering it. Last weekend, ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi said the men’s tour had had positive talks with the Saudi Arabian public investment fund about a possible investment. There have also been reports in recent months that the ATP Next Gen Finals will be held in Jeddah later this year, and WTA CEO Steve Simon is said to have also held talks in the country earlier this year. But tennis veterans McEnroe and Evert — who won seven and 18 major singles titles respectively during their careers — have both said it’s not a good idea, with the former calling it a comical idea given the divisive impact the PIF had on golf. . I personally wouldn’t encourage it, that Saudi thing. “I’m not surprised to see tennis thrown into the mix after what we’ve seen in golf,” said McEnroe. I don’t think that’s something we should be aiming for. It’s not in my hands. I wouldn’t know why the hell tennis would be sudden; let’s talk to the Saudis after the golf debacle you’re watching. To me it’s comical that it’s even being brought up now. Evert adds: I think it’s sports washing. I don’t think we should go there. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz said last week he had no doubt he would eventually play in Saudi Arabia, while controversial Australian player Nick Kyrgios responded to news of the ATP talks by tweeting: FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE EARN TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP next to money bag emojis. Meanwhile, Andy Murray has said categorically that he will not be tempted to play in Saudi Arabia. Many, like Evert, say the Kingdom’s sports investment is driven by a desire to clean up the country’s public image over allegations of government human rights abuses. Armed with endless funds, the Kingdom has played a huge game for several sports in recent years, including acquiring Newcastle United, luring top footballers to the Saudi league and sparking a civil war within golf when they founded rival tour LIV Golf. The golf feud ended when the PGA folded under mounting pressure and partnered with the Saudi investors, and McEnroe is wary of a similar fate befalling tennis, but admitted it seems inevitable. It seemed to me like the PGA were total hypocrites when they made a deal after fighting [Saudi Arabias LIV Golf], in my opinion, said McEnroe. At the same time, the people who are complaining about it, many people are hypocrites because our government does business with them along with numerous other hedge funds, wealth funds. Unfortunately, it’s like talking about money, that’s all that matters. But I don’t think that’s all that matters. Eventually you will be bought out. It’s like someone is going to overbid at some point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2023/06/29/john-mcenroe-chris-evert-saudi-investment-nick-kyrgios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos