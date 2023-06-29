Schedule for Friday, June 30 and how to catch the action live





This year’s European Games in Krakow, Poland will take place between June 21 and July 2, 2023. During the 12-day competition, 7,000 athletes from 48 countries across Europe compete in 29 different disciplines – and there’s more than just medals at stake. For many of the sportspeople involved in the Games, this is an essential stop on their way to qualifying for Paris 2024, with Olympic ranking points and even Olympic quotas available to successful athletes. Find out everything that’s happening on Day 10 (Friday 30 June) of the 2023 European Games below.

Program European Games for Friday 30 June 2023 Badminton: 11:00-15:30 – Mixed doubles quarter-finals, Men’s singles quarter-finals, Women’s singles quarter-finals; 17:00-21:00 – Women’s Doubles Semifinal, Men’s Doubles Semifinal Beach Soccer: 11:30 – Men’s and Women’s Playoffs; 16:00-20:30 (start times) – Men’s and Women’s Semifinals boxing: 13:00-16:30 – Afternoon Session Semifinals; 18:00-21:00 – Evening session Semifinals canoe slalom: 9:15-11:50 – Series Group 2; 13:15-13:21 – Group 2 Team Events – MC1 Teams, WC1 Teams and Medal Ceremonies screens: Team Event (Women’s Saber and Men’s Epee) – 09:00 – Start Match (Men’s Epee); 11:00 – Start of the match (women’s saber); 18:00 – Final; 20:15 – Medal ceremony kickboxing: 10:00 – Full contact men -63.5 kg, quarterfinals, point fights men -63 kg, quarterfinals; 11:00 – Full contact women’s -52 kg, quarter-finals, point fights women’s -50 kg, quarter-finals; 12:00 – Full Contact Men’s -75 kg, Quarter-Finals, Point Fights Men’s -74 kg, Quarter-Finals; 13:00 – Full contact women’s -60 kg, quarter-finals, point fights women’s -60 kg, quarter-finals; 15:00 – Full contact men -86 kg, quarter-finals, point fights men -84 kg, quarter-finals; 16:00 – Full contact women’s -70 kg, quarter-finals, point fights women’s -70 kg, quarter-finals; 17:00 – Men’s Light Contact -79 kg, quarter-finals; 17:48 – Light contact women -60 kg, quarterfinals; 18:36 – Men’s light contact -63 kg, quarterfinals; 19:24 – Light contact women -50 kg, quarterfinals to shoot: 09:00 – 14:00 TRAP Men’s/Women’s Day 2 (50 Targets), Qualification, Shotgun; 15:00 – 16:30 TRAP Women, Final, Final Range; 16:45 – 18:15 TRAP Men, Final, Final Range; Medal Ceremonies; 09:00 – 12:00 Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Stage 2, Qualification, 25m; 13:15 – 14:15 Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, final, final hall; Medal Ceremony Ski jumping: 16:30 Women’s Individual Competition, Trial Round, Big Hill; 17:30 Women’s Individual Competition, 1st Round, Big Hill; 19:30 Medal ceremony Table tennis: 10:00 – 13:00 Women’s team (1 table), semi-final; 13:00 – 16:00 Women’s team (1 table), semi-final; 16:00 – 19:00 Men’s team (1 table), semi-final; 19:00 – 22:00 men’s team (1 table), semi-final Not even: 10:00 – 13:30 Mixed, Qualifications R1,R2,R3, tables 1,2,3,4; 14:00 – 15:20 Mixed, Quarter Finals, Tables 1,2; 15:20 – 16:00 Mixed, Semi Final, tables 1; 16:00 – 16:40 Mixed, Semi Final, tables 1; 16:40 – 17:20 Mixed Game, 3rd Place, Tables 1; 17:20 – 18:00 Mixed, Final, tables 1; 18:15-18:30 Medal ceremony

European Games 2023: watch the action live The European Games can be viewed throughout Europe and Latin America on the following channels: Albania: RTV Austria: ORF Azerbaijan: TV Belgium: VRT & RTBF Bulgaria: BNT Croatia: HRT Cyprus: CBC Czech Republic: CT Estonia: ERR Finland: YLE France: FTV & Chane The team Germany: ARD & ZDF Greece: ERT Hungary: MTVA Iceland: RYV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/european-games-2023-schedule-friday-30-june-how-to-watch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos