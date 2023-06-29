USC’s Bailey Lear, Brendon Stewart named Tom Hansen Medalists





Athletics | June 29, 2023 LOS ANGELES USC Track & Field All-American Sprinters Bailey Lear And Brad Stewart each received the 2022-23 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal, this was announced today (June 29) by the Pac-12 A conference medal is awarded annually to the outstanding male and female student-athletes from each member institution based on the best combination of achievement and achievement in science, athletics, and leadership. Conference Medal winners have been named each year since the 1960–61 academic year. In 2009, the Pac-12 renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Tom Hansen, who retired in late June 2009 after 26 years of service as a Pac-10 commissioner. Lear, from Frisco, Texas, graduated from USC with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and a master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Digital Media Management. The seven-time All-American is fourth on USC’s all-time indoor 400m list with a time of 51.60 and seventh on the school’s outdoor 400m list with a time of 51.02. Lear also ran on five of USC’s all-time top 10 indoor 4x400m relays and four on the outdoor 4x400m list. Lear helped lead USC to the 2021 NCAA outdoor team title and Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2021. Lear was a team captain in 2023 and is a member of the USC United Black Student-Athlete Association. She is also the founder of Good Eats for Elites, a company that creates soul food-inspired healthy meals for athletes. Lear is involved with Catholic Charities, delivers food to senior citizens, and serves as a mentor in the Destined 2 Run Track & Field program. She is a two-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member and a two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree. Stewart, of Laurel, Md., graduated from USC with a bachelor’s degree in Communications, a master’s degree in Digital Media Management, and a certificate in Gerontology. A two-time All-American, he leaves USC as a member of the Trojans’ first, second, fourth and fifth fastest 4x100m relay of all time, and also ranks fifth on USC’s all-time indoor 60m dash list with a time of 6.58 . In 2022, he ran in USC’s 4x100m relay, which won the NCAA title with a school-record time of 38.49. He won the 2019 MPSF 60m sprint title with a USC freshman record of 6.60. Stewart was a member of the Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) Peer Educator Program and a member of the Trojan Athletic Senate (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee). He was a member of two different Pac-12 Academic Honor Rolls and a three-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree. # # # # #

