Former University Library football players charged with animal abuse





Blake Hiligh, 19, and Zachary Pilarcek, 20, were charged with one count of exaggerating, torturing and injuring animals; Failure to provide proper nutrition.

AMHERST, NY Two former University at Buffalo football players were charged Thursday morning in Amherst City Court, each with animal cruelty. Blake Hiligh, 19, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Zachary Pilarcek, 20, of Endicott, New York, were charged with one count of speeding, torturing and injuring animals that are not properly supported, a felony under the law of New York Agriculture and Market. The two men were investigated by the SPCA Serving Erie County after the organization received a report of alleged animal cruelty. The Erie County District Attorney alleges that one of the players beat a 4-year-old male poodle named “Kobe” with a leash while the other player was filming it. The video was shared with 2 On Your Side. It starts with a torn sofa. District Attorney John Flynn said the dog was not seriously injured, but suffered some bruising. The video was taken on June 13 at an apartment on Sweet Home Road in the city of Amherst and has been circulated online. Hiligh and Pilarcek were subsequently suspended and then fired from the UB football program. The move was praised by both the SPCA and DA. Both players pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday and were released on their own admission. Hiligh will appear in court again on August 3 at 10:30 am. Pilarcek returns on July 27 at 9:30 am. Hiligh’s attorney Robert Fogg told 2 On Your Side after court that he doesn’t believe his client’s actions were done in a brutal manner. “My client regrets the actions, regrets many things. We love our dogs, we love our pets. Sometimes they frustrate us, sometimes we punish them, sometimes. I don’t think it was in a cruel way, we all need to teach them how to discipline dogs,” Fogg said. The SPCA serving Erie County continues to care for the dog as they await a hearing on July 6, where they plan to argue for custody while the criminal case plays out. “Yes, there are different types of training techniques and this may or may not just be discipline, but this is absolutely impeccably abhorrent and should not have been filmed or posted,” said SPCA Animal Investigator Lindsey Wood. District Attorney John Flynn did say he could quote “give them a break” and let this be a learning experience, but he’s not at that point yet. He added that all animal cruelty is serious whether it is a misdemeanor or misdemeanor. I would like to thank our partners at the SPCA for their work in this research and the many services they provide to help animals in our community. I also commend the University at Buffalo and the UB Football Program for taking immediate action, further demonstrating that animal cruelty is not tolerated in this community, Flynn said. If there’s any learning experience, Flynn said it would start with holding someone accountable. If convicted of the charge, they both face up to a year in prison.

