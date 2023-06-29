Wimbledon: Djokovic, Alcaraz find mention in legends ‘big favourite’ revelation | Tennis news

Currently in dominant form, Novak Djokovic will aim to match Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The Serbian ace won a historic 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros when he defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final. He also set a new men’s singles record and overtook Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the favorites at Wimbledon this year.

The win also helped Djokovic clinch the world rankings. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz, but the position has since reverted to the Spaniard after he won in Queen’s.

Speaking to Eurosport, seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander analyzed Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon and called him the ‘big favourite’, but also made a huge prediction for Alcaraz. “For me, Novak Djokovic goes in as the big favourite,” he said.

“And the reason I think he’s the heavy favorite is I still haven’t seen anyone as solid as Novak from the baseline serving as well as Novak.”

Analyzing Alcaraz’s chances, the Swedish legend said: “Of course Carlos Alcaraz is very dangerous with the win in Queen’s. But could he have learned on grass courts in just one year and not so many games? Could he have learned enough to threaten Novak? I do not think so.

“I think the pressure is high in a way. But he is healthy, he looks young. I think he can win Wimbledon next year if he doesn’t win it this year. So I think he has more time on his silk than I think.” we probably realize it because it’s just not normal to have more time when you’re 36 years old and you’re already winning everything,” he added.

Alcaraz’s preparations for Wimbledon were also affected by an injury. During his training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, he was seen doing exercises on his right thigh, where he injured himself during the Queen’s final. But the Spaniard has calmed fans down by stating that everything is fine. He was forced to withdraw from a pre-Wimbledon event due to reported injury concerns.