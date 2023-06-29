Sports
Wimbledon: Djokovic, Alcaraz find mention in legends ‘big favourite’ revelation | Tennis news
Currently in dominant form, Novak Djokovic will aim to match Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The Serbian ace won a historic 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros when he defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final. He also set a new men’s singles record and overtook Rafael Nadal.
The win also helped Djokovic clinch the world rankings. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz, but the position has since reverted to the Spaniard after he won in Queen’s.
Speaking to Eurosport, seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander analyzed Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon and called him the ‘big favourite’, but also made a huge prediction for Alcaraz. “For me, Novak Djokovic goes in as the big favourite,” he said.
“And the reason I think he’s the heavy favorite is I still haven’t seen anyone as solid as Novak from the baseline serving as well as Novak.”
Analyzing Alcaraz’s chances, the Swedish legend said: “Of course Carlos Alcaraz is very dangerous with the win in Queen’s. But could he have learned on grass courts in just one year and not so many games? Could he have learned enough to threaten Novak? I do not think so.
“I think the pressure is high in a way. But he is healthy, he looks young. I think he can win Wimbledon next year if he doesn’t win it this year. So I think he has more time on his silk than I think.” we probably realize it because it’s just not normal to have more time when you’re 36 years old and you’re already winning everything,” he added.
Alcaraz’s preparations for Wimbledon were also affected by an injury. During his training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, he was seen doing exercises on his right thigh, where he injured himself during the Queen’s final. But the Spaniard has calmed fans down by stating that everything is fine. He was forced to withdraw from a pre-Wimbledon event due to reported injury concerns.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/i-think-alcaraz-can-win-wimbledon-djokovic-finds-mention-as-tennis-legends-blockbuster-big-favourite-revelation-101688045602018.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Helen Zourdos got jail time to care for her sick mother
- Wimbledon: Djokovic, Alcaraz find mention in legends ‘big favourite’ revelation | Tennis news
- UNITED MENS FASHION ASSOCIATION FORMED TO PROMOTE AND ORGANIZE THE NEW YORK MENS MARKET WEEK
- Google to remove news links in Canada over online news law
- Australia earthquake: Earthquakes were felt in Melbourne and Victoria
- Striking Writers Return to Comedy Club Roots – The Hollywood Reporter
- Stock Market Today: Indices Rise and Bond Yields Jump After Latest Signs of a Resilient Economy | national company
- 10 Apple Stores designed by Foster + Partners
- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowns in Florida #cnn #news
- ExplainSpeak | Xi’s New Law: How China Aims to Hit Back at the US and Its Allies
- UK Water Collapse Resurrects Banking Crisis Dilemma
- Former University Library football players charged with animal abuse