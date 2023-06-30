Forsyth, Nowak named Pac-12 Tom Hansen medal recipients





SAN FRANCISCO Alex Forsyth (Football) and Karly Nowak (Acrobatics & Tumbling) were announced Thursday afternoon as Oregon’s two recipients for the 2022-23 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal. The award is presented annually to the outstanding male and female student-athlete from each member institution based on the best combination of achievement and achievement in science, athletics and leadership. Conference medalists have been named every year since the 1960–61 academic year. In 2009, the Pac-12 renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Hansen, who retired in late June 2009 after serving as Pac-10’s commissioner for 26 years. Alex Forsyth Soccer (West Linn, Oregon)– Earned a master’s degree in advertising and brand responsibility after completing his bachelor’s degree in journalism with a 3.49 GPA Named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (nicknamed the “Academic Heisman”) which is awarded to the American College Football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field accomplishments Three-time offensive line All-Pac-12 selection (first team in 2022; second team in 2020 and 2021) and named Second Team All-America by the FWAA.. Allowed just one push and zero sacks in 384 pass-blocking opportunities in 2022 to lead Oregon’s blockers with an 85.8 pass-blocking rating from PFF, the fourth best of any FBS center. The Ducks allowed only five sacks, the fewest sacks by a non-triple option team since 2015 Helped Oregon become the only FBS offense to finish in the top 17 in both rushing and passing offense Selected by the Denver Broncos in the 7th round (257th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft One of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award…Member of the mentor program and performed community service through the O Heroes program. Karly Nowak Acrobatics & Tumbling (Howell, NJ)– Obtained a degree in Human Physiology with an average of 3.59. Four-time National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Academic Honor Roll (2020-23) Three-time Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll recipient (2021, 2022, 2023) 2023 NCATA All-American, helping Oregon to a second national finish , the best since 2019. Earned NCATA Athlete of the Week in February 2023 after UO’s upset of Azusa Pacific. years career Member of the executive committee of Oregon’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), participated in the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) conference in May 2023. Worked on the Duck the Stigma program that is designed to raise awareness of mental health issues. Traveled to Guatemala in 2022 with Courts for Kids, an international service organization that facilitates the construction of sports fields in rural communities around the world. 2022-23 Tom Hansen Conference Medal Winners School Male Female Arizona Jordan Geist, Track & Field Delaney Schnell, Swimming and Diving Arizona state Turner Washington, Athletics and Field Audrey Ernst, Triathlon California Reece Whitley, Swimming and Diving Neveah DeSouza, Gymnastics Colorado Filip Forejtek, Skiing Charlie Rudy, Lacrosse Oregon Alex Forsyth Football Karly Nowak Acrobatics & Tumbling Oregon state Jaydon Grant, football Sierra Bishop, Rowing Stanford Brody Malone, Gymnastics Aria Fischer, water polo UCLA Jaime Jacques Jr., Basketball Megan Faraimo, softball USC Brendon Stewart, Athletics and Field Bailey Lear, Athletics Utah Dalton Kincaid, football Ellessa Bonstrom, softball Washington Lucas Meek, Football Ella May Powell, Volleyball the state of Washington Jacob McKeon, Baseball Mykiaa Minniss, Football

