Cricket: ‘We’re in a great position’, England’s Duckett | says The mighty 790 KFGO





By Hugh Lawson LONDON (Reuters) England’s Ben Duckett was only mildly disappointed by missing a hundred at Lords on Thursday, focusing instead on how well his side had reacted to Australia’s first innings score of 416 on the second day of the second test of the Ashes. Duckett hit 98 as England raced to 278-4 in reply in another high-octane Bazball batting show, only to shoot a ball to David Warner for a comfortable catch. At the start of the day I would have been over the moon if I was offered 98 but I came so close to scoring three figures here at Lords, yes I am clearly impressed by that. But I thought it was definitely my best innings in an England shirt, Duckett told reporters after the game. He said the most important thing for him was to stay true to himself in the way he plays his cricket, which generally involves attacking every ball without fear or favour. I would have gutted myself if I had moved away from it and gone into my shell and given one to the keeper behind it, he said. For three or four overs leading up to that I was so comfortable hitting it once, and 10 yards either side of him (Warner) there I’d have a hundred. I always joke about never leaving the ball and sometimes I don’t know how I get runs because of that, he added. Duckett fell during a wild mid-afternoon hour when Australia appeared to bowl nothing but short aggressive balls and England seemed to do nothing but swing hard at each of them. According to Duckett, this went without saying for England. There wasn’t really any discussion. Everyone handled it differently individually, he said. It’s the way we play our cricket. If they had plans like that and went into our shells and got bombed out, the people around the corner would go completely against what we’re doing, he said, in a nod to some of the criticism of the Bazball style of the team. of the game named after their coach Brendon McCullum. Overall, Duckett said he felt England had had the better day and thrown themselves back into the fray after Australia looked poised to put up a huge score in the first innings. From a position where they could potentially go ahead and score 500, I thought we fought back so well, said Duckett. I think we were in a great position. (Reporting by Hugh Lawson; editing by Toby Davis)

