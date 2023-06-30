Donovan Edwards salt on OSU recruiting





The Ohio State football team has had a busy month recruiting, but it’s a former Buckeye bid that’s now making headlines. The need to run back was clear in 2021 for the Ohio State football team. Running backs coach Tony Alford made no secret of the fact that he was trying to secure two top running backs in that class. At the top of that list were three five-star backs and one four-star back that Alford was involved with. Will Shipley, who eventually signed with Clemson, was never really going to happen. That went away Donovan Edwards, Treveyon Hendersonand Evan Pryor as Alford’s main surviving targets. Evan Prior bit first, verbally committing to the Buckeyes in March 2020. With one spot left to fill, Alford made it pretty clear that whoever accepted Ohio State’s offer first could get in line for a starting tailback role at Ohio State . Two weeks later, Henderson gave his verbal to Alford and the Buckeyes, making Edwards the odd one out. Three years later, Edwards is still salty about it. He came out last week during Wolverine Day The Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City, Michigan (A great place to golf, firsthand knowledge) and said this, via 247Sports: “I was their No. 1 running back on the board. I just took my time during the recruiting and they told me they would take two running backs. I’m like, ‘Cool. That’s perfect… you have to have at least two running backs in the class.” And Evan (Pryor) put in first. I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I still took my time with the recruitment. Then they took TreVeyon (Henderson). I was like, ‘Okay, bet! Now it’s time! Now it’s time!’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m about to go to a school and just kick you guys!’ Now I have to hand it over to Edwards. If he feels that way, boy, did he put that motivation to good use last year in Columbus, rushing for 216 yards and two touchdowns on the Buckeye defense. But seriously, how can Edwards be mad at Ohio State if he was too slow to pull the trigger? Especially in a running back position, where scholarships are extremely limited, you have to be quick on the draw to secure your spot at a top program like Ohio State. Any way you slice this, it just seems like sour grapes to me. Hopefully Henderson and Pryor can be fully healthy in 2023 and have great seasons for the Buckeyes, and make Edwards understand why Alford was happy to have them in Columbus.

