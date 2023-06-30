Muzzatti drafted by Nashville in NHL Entry Draft





TROY, NY Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team rising sophomore Sutter Muzzatti earned himself a spot in the most prestigious hockey club on Thursday afternoon as he was called up in the fifth round, 143ed overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft hosted in Nashville. Muzzatti joins an elite roster for the Engineers as he becomes RPI’s first draft pick since 2018 when Simon Kyllberg was selected in the 6e round (163 overall) to the New York Rangers. Muzzatti is the first Engineer to be selected after dressing in red since Will Reilly in the 7e round (217 overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. “Sutter has continued to develop and is a great hockey player and an excellent human being,” said the head coach Dave Smith . “RPI is proud of this moment for Sutter and his family.” One of the conference’s more notable freshmen, Muzzatti stepped up and contributed key minutes for the Engineers this season. He earned himself ECAC All-Rookie Team honors, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists for 22 points in 35 games played. Muzzatti also made an impact nationally, as the Okimos, Michigan native was named by the Hockey Commissioners Association to their 2023 Tim Taylor Award Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding freshman player in men’s NCAA Division I college hockey. Muzzatti was one of five ECAC Hockey members named on the list. He picked up his pace offensively once the season got under way, including a nine-game point streak that stretched from November to early January in which he scored 13 points and contributed close games against the league’s top opponents. Most recently, Muzzatti scored two goals in a 4–3 overtime win against St. Lawrence, including the overtime winner that gave the Engineers a series split. Muzzatti also added a goal in RPI’s regular season finale against No. 2 Quinnipiac. Muzzatti also added an assist in the team’s lone postseason game in a loss to Yale at the Houston Field House. Muzzatti and the men’s team finished the season with an overall record of 14-20-1, with a score of 9-13-0 in ECAC hockey play. The Engineers finished the season ranked No. 7 in the league and hosted a first round ECAC playoff game at the Houston Field House against Yale.

