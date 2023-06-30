Griffith supports progress for Pacific paraathletes with first visit to Palau – Griffith News

Griffith University’s Director of Games Engagement and Partnerships, Dr. Caroline Riotrecently returned from a trip to pristine Palau in the Western Pacific after being invited to support the program implementation of a Paralympic Committee.

The highly positive involvement with Palau demonstrates Griffith’s commitment to ensuring inclusion, diversity, equity and sporting excellence in the Pacific region.

Dr. Riot said the program was primarily designed around building Palaus’ first National Paralympic Committee, but included a host of additional initiatives.

We went there to advise on the process of setting up the committee, but then also organize talent identification, coach training and development opportunities and help design a research agenda around legacy planning and delivery to Brisbane 2032, said she.

As a strong sports nation, Dr. Riot that Palau paraathletes deserve the chance to go to the Games based on merit and meeting qualification standards.

“Palau has been involved in the Special Olympics with a competition now in Germany, but they have never sent anyone to a Paralympic Games, she said.

Once Palau establishes its National Paralympic Committee, it can send an athlete to Paris next year, with the goal of athletes representing their country on merit, not just as a representative.

Athletes who are considered the best in the country but who do not meet the performance criteria for the specific sport are often referred to as wildcards.

The organizing committees of the Olympic and Paralympic Games want representation and take the best athletes in the country, but the best athlete may not meet qualification standards, said Dr. Riot.

“We want to move away from that and develop a system in these regional countries that helps build their sporting capabilities and capabilities so that performance over time will show that athletes get better, coaches get better and athletes are able to to compete on the basis of competition, on merit.

We want to make sure they actually meet the qualification standards because they have the systems behind them to support them so they’re not wildcards not only do they get a free ticket to attend but they know they’re performing high have quality and deserve to be there.

Dr. Riot said Palau’s passion for sports is palpable: you just see sports everywhere, running and swimming too.

They had a fun run, which we ran at five in the morning because it was so hot.

Then they had their first internationally recognized marathon event, sponsored by a Taiwanese group, which started at 5:00 PM and lasted until about 10:00 PM.

They are dedicated and they run at night because of the weather, and the infrastructure is fantastic.

For many of the country’s athletes, including those heading to Germany for the Special Olympics, important items like running shoes were in short supply.

Dr. Riot collected donated goods from Griffith, as well as the Titans NRL team and a local running group in Brisbane’s western suburbs led by a coach Liz Mooreto provide athletes with shoes to take to Germany.

Other items, including jackets and water bottles, were distributed to the community college and high school.

Local senior student Koko, who lives with cerebral palsy, was just one of many young athletes inspired by Griffith’s presentations and the Oceania Paralympic Committees Paul Bird (President) And Chris Nunn (high performance coach)with the hope of studying at Griffith one day now and qualifying for Paris next year.

Koko talked to me about her disability and how she has grown through sports, Dr. Riot said.

She started playing volleyball, then switched to table tennis and turned out to be a very good table tennis player.

But we’ve now identified talent for her for athletics, so we think she can compete there.

Koko will attend an athletics competition in the Solomon Islands, where Griffith will lead the upcoming GAPS camps in October.

After this, Koko hopes to be classified, which means that a person disability and competition category will be determined in accordance with International Paralympic Committee standards, in November at the Pacific Games.

We also work with all national sports federations to identify coaches and they are so receptive, said Dr. Riot.

“They really want to do this; they do not see parasport or disabled sports as a challenge.

They see it as something we absolutely should be doing.

Based on her work with the Palau National Olympic Committee, Dr. Riot hopes to develop a monitoring and evaluation framework to assess the impact of the future program.

Check out some of Dr.’s Palau trips here. Caroline Riot: