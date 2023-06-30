



CARI, NC Texas A&M outfielder Jace La Violette has been named to the official 31-man roster for the 2023 Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball, announced Thursday. The announcement comes after the completion of the 2023 CNT Training Camp, a four-game intrasquad series played at the National Training Complex. The team will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30 to July 12 at various locations in the Carolinas. LaViolette is the first Aggie to make the Collegiate National Team since Asa Lacy in 2019, and the first A&M position player to do so since Braden Shewmake in 2018. His roster marks the 33ed time an Aggie has been elected to the team, making Texas A&M and Cal State Fullerton fourth in all-time selections for the team. “After the most talented and competitive training camp, the staff went through a grueling selection process to make it to the final roster today,” said CNT manager Larry Lee. “Our roster is packed with extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on properly representing the United States in international competitions. We look forward to starting our series against Chinese Taipei tomorrow night in Cary. His skills were on display during the Stars & Stripes Intrasquad Series, where he went 6-for-16 with a pair of RBI. LaViolette is one of eight SEC players named to the squad and one of six native Texans. A total of 24 different schools are represented on the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster, six of which feature a pair of athletes: Florida, Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest. The 20eUS vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series is scheduled for June 30-July 4, with games at the National Training Complex (Cary, NC), the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Durham, NC), Atrium Health Ballpark in (Kannapolis, NC), and Segra Stadium in (Fayetteville, NC). The National Training Complex will host the first three games of the 44eUS vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series July 7-9, while games four and five of the series will be played July 11-12 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in (Charleston, SC.). Team USA leads the series with Chinese Taipei 15-0-4 (Total: 80-13-2). Against Japan, the Stars and Stripes lead the series 24-19 (Overall: 133-107-2), including a 21-1 (Overall: 87-33-2) series record in the United States. The Collegiate National Team has an all-time record of 135-32-2 in North Carolina dating back to 1987, including a 38-14-1 score at the National Training Complex in Cary. The full Collegiate National Team roster for 2023 is as follows:

2023 Collegiate National Squad Squad

(Name; Position; Place of residence; School) Ben Abeldt; LHP; McKinney, Texas; TCU

Matt Ager; RHP; Pleasanton, California; U.C. Santa Barbara

pulled beam; RHP; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Tennessee

Jack Caglianon; LHP/1B; Tampa, Florida; Florida

Charlie Condon; 1B/OR; Marietta, Georgia; Georgia

Christian Coppola; RHP; Galloway, New Jersey; Rutgers

Kaelen Culpepper; INF; Memphis, Tennessee; the state of Kansas

Duce Gourson; INF; San Diego, California; UCLA

Rodney Green, Jr.; BY; Richmond, California; Cal

Luke Holman; RHP; Sinking spring, Dad.

*Carter Holton; LHP; Guyton, Georgia; Vanderbilt

Ryan Johnson; RHP; red oak, Texas; Dallas Baptist

Seaver King; INF; Athens, Ga.; Wake up Boss

Jace La Violette ; BY; Katy, Texas; Texas A&M

; BY; Katy, Texas; Texas A&M Michael Massey; RHP; Suwanee, Georgia; Wake up Boss

Xavier Meachem; RHP; Winterville, NC; NC A&T

Omar Melendez; LHP; Cayey, P.R.; Alabama state

Braden Montgomery; VAN/RHP; Madison, Miss; Stanford

^Malcolm Moore; C; Sacramento, California; Stanford

^ Christian Moore; INF; Brooklyn, NY; Tennessee

Brandon Neelie; RHP; Seville, Florida; Florida

Tyson Neighbors; RHP; Royse City, Texas; the state of Kansas

Griff O’Ferrall; INF; Richmond, Virginia; Virginia

Fran Oschell III; RHP; Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Duke

Kyle Robinson; RHP; Vienna, Virginia; Texas Tech

Hagen Smith; LHP; Bullard, Texas; Arkansas

Ryan Stafford; C; Folsom, California; Cal Poly

J. J. Wetherholt; INF; Mars, Pa.; West Virginia

Nicholas Wilson; RHP; Carrollton, Texas; Southern

Jay Woolfolk; RHP; Chesterfield, Virginia; Virginia

Trey Yesavage; RHP; Boyertown, Pennsylvania; East Carolina * denotes national team alum

^ denotes the National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant

