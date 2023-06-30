Steve Smith’s catch divides the cricketing world amid Ashe’s ‘cheating’ backlash





Steve Smith has been accused of cheating by some cricket fans after a stunning catch to remove Joe Root in the Ashes. Photo: Getty/Nine Steve Smith found himself at the center of an ugly controversy on day two of the second test at Lord’s after being charged with “cheating” after making a stunning catch to remove Joe Root. It’s been an eventful day for it Smith, who became the fastest man to reach 32 Test centuriesnext to Steve Waugh on the Australian all-time list with Ricky Ponting the only Aussie with more red balls (41). England went down 4–278 on day two in reply to Australia’s first innings 416, with the game back in a tie after the hosts bowled three wickets from the final session. One such Aussie wicket was the prized scalp of England’s best batsman, Root, who fell for Australia’s short-ball trap and was caught by Smith for 10, off Mitchell Starc’s bowling. ‘SAD TO SEE’: Aussies shocked by ‘devastating’ images of Nathan Lyon CLASSIC: Ricky Ponting’s crack in Bairstow as Ashes protest leads to frenzy In scenes reminiscent of Cameron Green’s catch to remove India’s Shubman Gill in the World Test Championship final, Smith took a brilliant square leg dive catch to remove Root. Replays showed it was a clean catch from Smith, whose ball-carrying hands then brushed the grass as he landed, sparking outrage from some fans. Steve Smith picks up accusations of ‘cheating’ Just as Green was accused of cheating against India, Smith faced similar backlash from Ashes viewers. However, many agreed it was a fair catch, and the incident sparked heated debate on social media. Root’s dismissal was one of three quick wickets for the Aussies in the final session as England squandered a dominant position to take them to 1-188. Ollie Pope (42 runs), Ben Duckett (98) and Root (10) were all caught playing the hook shot, delicately balancing the game heading into day three. Nathan Lyon’s injury is driving Aussies crazy However, Australia are deeply concerned about Nathan Lyon as the veteran spinner is unlikely to play any further role in the Test after limping off with a calf injury. The 36-year-old stopped short as he charged in to try and make a catch on a deep back square, then immediately grabbed onto his calf and limped off the pitch. Story continues Nathan Lyon’s calf injury is a serious blow to Australia in the second Ashes Test. Photo: Getty The injury is likely to leave Australia without a frontline spinner for the rest of the game, with Smith and Travis Head sharing spin duties. It also sees Lyon battling to be fit for the third test which starts at Headingley next Thursday. The Aussies will be sweating on scans to determine the extent of Lyon’s calf injury, with fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy the obvious replacement if Lyon is ruled out of the third Test. Lyon’s injury came after he had taken the only wicket in England’s innings up to that point, outsmarting Zak Crawley on 48 and dropping him to his feet. The wicket took him to a career-high 496 and at the time it looked like the 500 milestone would come this week. The injury was particularly brutal for Lyon, who achieved another stunning milestone by appearing in his 100th consecutive test. with authorities Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-ashes-steve-smith-catch-divides-world-australia-star-accused-cheating-235349349.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos