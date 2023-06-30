Breakdown of Week 4 schedule at Penn State in 2023





Here we go, folks! No more non-conference games against the Mountain West and the MAC. No more tune-ups to hopefully give the fans some confidence in this team. It’s time for Big Ten game! This is where the big boys play, and Iowa kicks off its slate with a great challenge Penn state. Buy Hawkeyes tickets Penn State will rarely be a team to take lightly. A program with a tradition of roster success, Penn State has always been a force in the Big Ten. It may not always feel that way with how many critics mock the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin in particular for failing to beat the top teams. But Penn State still finished as a top-10 team last year. That’s after everyone declared the sky was falling down after a rough two-season run for the James Franklin boys. Looking back, Penn State may be better than ever. With some exciting new faces on offense, there are many reasons for Nittany Lions fans to be excited about their team. Of course, we’ve all been through this before. Many will be hesitant to trust James Franklin in the same way if they prefer not to bet on a Brian Ferentz offense. That way, both teams are in similar boats heading into this year, trying to shed that veil of mediocrity and ascend to contender status. Here’s a look at Iowa’s opponent Penn State in week four. Is this the Penn State team that finally becomes a contender?

Penn State is one of the toughest teams in the country. Sheshould be a contender. It’s Penn State! They have a storied football history and all the top recruits you could wish for. They haven’t been bad at all under James Franklin, but they’re in the same phase Michigan was in a few years ago. They should compete for the national championships. Is this the year Penn State can break through to that next level? Nittany Lions in a new look

The biggest cause for excitement about this Penn State team comes from some new faces on offense. The Nittany Lions’ defense is as confident as it is in college football alongside Georgia and Iowa. The names may change, but they always produce one of the top units in football. It’s the offense that has really let them down over the years. Trace McSorely was a solid college quarterback, but his weaknesses throwing the ball were on display. Sean Clifford has been the cause of blood pressure spikes every Saturday for a number of years now. Now in 2023, Penn State fans have new hope in the form of young talented quarterback Drew Allar. Paired with Nicholas Singleton, this new offense from Penn State could be something special. James Franklin with something to prove

At some point there will be talks about James Franklin. Given the overall success of the program under him, it may seem fair, but we’ve all seen how Jim Harbaugh fared before Michigan took that next step. James Franklin has simply failed to beat the real elite teams. They are 2-15 against top 10 teams and 1-5 against top 5 teams under Franklin. Again, Penn State should be doing more. In a hostile environment

All prejudices aside, the Hawkeyes head into an extremely tough environment for their first Big Ten game of the season. Beaver Stadium has one of the best home field advantages in all of football, perhaps with the best college prom atmosphere. I’ve been there before, and even for a pointless opening game against Akron held in the rain, it’s still electric. The true test for Iowa

Iowa’s 2023 schedule doesn’t include too many mass tests on paper, but this is an important one early in the year. After three non-conference games that, frankly, aren’t the toughest at all, Iowa jumps right into the fire on the road against Penn State. The Hawkeyes have a chance to declare early in the season that they really are in the Big Ten. Main Player: Drew Allar, Quarterback

I’ve talked about him before, but Drew Allar really is the biggest key to Penn State’s success. The Nittany Lions have so many strengths on an annual basis, but the game of passing leaves a lot to be desired. Sure, Sean Clifford didn’t have the worst stats, but anyone who watched Penn State football knew they could do better. In fact, they saw it last year. Even as a freshman in limited time, Allar showed so many positive things that it is impossible to ignore. With a gun for an arm, he can make throws that previous Nittany Lions QBs couldn’t come up with. However, it will be interesting to see how ready he is for the Big Ten ball, having a huge test with Phil Parker’s defense early on. Protagonist: Nicholas Singleton, Running Back

Now there is no doubt at all about this man. Nicholas Singleton burst onto the scene last year leading Penn State with 1,061 rushing yards and 12 scoring. Despite his inexperience, Singleton showed an athletic way of playing that you just can’t learn. Penn State is missing a star like Singleton. Player to watch: Olu Fashanu, offensive tackle

That’s right folks, we show love for offensive linemen. You have to talk about Olu Fashanu when you’re tearing down Penn State, because he’s arguably their best overall player. Fashanu is a consensus preseason first-team All-American and numbers to go high in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft. Main Player: Kalen King, Cornerback

If Penn State’s best player isn’t Fashanu, then it definitely has to be Kalen King. Continuing Penn State’s stellar play in secondary, something not talked about nearly enough, King recorded three picks and a stunning 16 passes defensed. Penn State may have another corner lined up high in the draft. Main Player: Abdul Carter, Linebacker

There are some more defensive players we could use, Chop Robinson is an electric pass rusher and Adisa Isaac is also a force on the line, but we need to talk about Abdul Carter. Carter was a surprise breakaway in 2023, leading the Nittany Lions with 6.5 sacks. Watch out for Carter this year. Contact/follow us@HawkeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow the continued coverage of Iowa news, notes and views.

