



Palantir deepens support for Ukraine with sponsorship from champion tennis player, humanitarian and mother DENVER, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir") today announced its support for Ukrainian professional tennis player and humanitarian Elina Svitolina ("Elina"). Working with Elina deepens Palantir's commitment to support Ukraine and its continued efforts to resettle refugees, document war crimes and facilitate additional reconstruction projects. Elina Svitolina (Image credit Womens Tennis Association) The sponsorship with Elina, from Ukraine highest ranked player in the history of the Women's Tennis Association, is Palantir's first sponsorship of its kind. Born from Palantir's mission to defend and support Ukraine in the war effort, the sponsorship will also support the Elina Svitolina Foundation, ("the Foundation") established in 2019. The Foundation initially submitted and encouraged young people Ukraine through trade shows, programs and special events. Since the beginning of the war, the Foundation has shifted its focus to providing the necessary support to young Ukrainian tennis players and their families by moving them to European tennis academies and helping them pursue their tennis dreams safely. "Palantir has been a friend of Ukraine since the Russian aggression began," said Elina Svitolina. "I am grateful for the work they are doing to help my government continue its fight for a peaceful existence within our own borders. Palantir is helping that cause and my decision to partner with them helps advance our humanitarian missions." As an ambassador for United24, Elina focuses on the Rebuild Ukraine program. She has participated in numerous restoration projects, including the reconstruction of a residential building, which is home to more than 100 Ukrainian families. Elina's humanitarian efforts are focused on helping her native Ukraine reconstruction, a goal supported by Palantir technology on the ground across the country. The collaboration with Elina deepens Palantir's relationship with Ukraineworking shoulder-to-shoulder with our counterparts focused on rebuilding war-torn areas. Story continues "The Palantir staff are proud to stand behind Elina and her work for the Ukrainian relief effort," said the spokesperson. Lisa Gordon, Head of Global Communications and Brand at Palantir. "We are aligned in our support and commitment to the people of Ukraine and excited about the potential impact of this collaboration." Palatir CEO Alex Karp was the first Western CEO to visit Ukraine in June 2022after the start of the war. Since that time, Palantir's efforts are in Ukraine have focused on resettling refugees, providing technology to Ukrainians on the battlefield and restoring schools in war-torn areas. About Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamental software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

