Sports
Harvard’s women’s hockey team vows to review its culture after allegations of abuse and hazing
Harvard University has vowed to review the culture of its women’s hockey team after a longtime coach retired amid allegations of abusive behavior that compared a player to a “mental health hunger games” in early June.
Katey Stone, 57, stepped down as head coach on June 7 after a 29-year tenure, including four national championship appearances, but was eventually dogged by allegations that she had emotionally damaged players.
Multiple outlets have reported on a toxic culture on and off the ice for the program, including allegations that players were forced to drink and engage in “sexually charged roleplay” as part of hazing rituals, according to the Boston sphere.
During practice, players were reportedly forced to do a ‘Naked Skate’, where players were told to dive onto the ice in a Superman pose while completely naked, often leaving skaters with ice burns and bloody nipples. The athletic reported.
Athletic Director Erin McDermott announced in a statement Wednesday that the school plans to revamp its culture following Stone’s retirement.
In a 2020 interview published on one of Harvard’s official youtube channels, Stone paid tribute to fostering a highly competitive atmosphere among her players. ‘Coaching gives me the opportunity to stay competitive… [The players] have no idea what they are really capable of and if we keep challenging them on a daily basis they will achieve so much more.
Harvard University vows to overhaul women’s hockey team culture after longtime coach Katey Stone (pictured) retires
“We now have an opportunity to end team traditions that are detrimental to team culture and inconsistent with our community standards,” she said.
McDermott did not comment on specific allegations, although the school launched an independent investigation by law firm Jenner & Block earlier this year after reports surfaced.
No findings from the report have yet been published, despite the New York company saying it planned to have it ready by the end of April, according to the Harvard Crimson.
However, in her statement, McDermott said they found that “procedures and communications with student-athletes have led to confusion and frustration among members of our community, and there are areas where we need to improve.”
The full report may never be released, a spokesman for the school said.
“Individuals who participated in the review were promised anonymity throughout the process,” Harvard said in a statement.
“Releasing detailed information or documents received and reviewed during this work could compromise the privacy of those who participated.”
New initiatives McDermott promised include annual reminders to report inappropriate behavior, instructions on accessing mental health services and a new leadership program.
“This program supports our collective focus on updating team traditions to align with our values and will help us move forward positively as a community,” said McDermott.
Players anonymously told reporters to put condoms on bananas, simulate orgasms, and perform skits mocking their sexual orientation.
A former player said she reported the behavior to administration but never heard back.
Stone — who coached the silver medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — was never directly involved, but former players said she knew what was going on and didn’t stop it.
In addition, the program’s retention rate is one of the worst at Harvard. Only 20 percent of the freshman class stayed in school last season, well below the 75 percent rate for the rest of the athletic department.
McDermott claimed the current team “has not fostered a culture of hazing,” but the school can do better.
“However, it is clear that some traditions have been experienced differently by different people over the years and not everyone has felt comfortable with those activities or expressing concerns about the program.”
Stone, the fourth-winningest coach in NCAA women’s hockey history, has never spoken out about the allegations. The school is still looking for a replacement.
