Canadian Paralympic Committee donates $200,000 to support domestic parasport programs





The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2023-34 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants, $200,000 of which will go to parasport programs and initiatives in Canada. Eighteen organizations from seven counties will receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 this year. Introduced in 2016, the Paralympic Sport Development Fund provides grants for projects that help develop pathways for Canadian Para athletes, including competition and training opportunities, custom equipment purchases, coaching development and recruiting initiatives. Funds can be used to support new programs or expand existing successful initiatives. The Paralympic Sport Development Fund has awarded more than $1.2 million to parasport organizations in Canada since its inception. “Congratulations to every recipient of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund and thank you for your incredibly valuable work and leadership,” said Karen O’Neill, CEO of the CPC, in a press release. “At the foundation of a strong, healthy and growing Paralympic sport system is quality programming and opportunities to participate in sport at all levels, just as the beneficiaries provide. The money will be distributed to organizations at the local, regional and provincial level, covering a wide range of parasports. “It has been a challenging few years for many organizations, but these recipients have continued to introduce more people to parasport, help their participants develop their skills and develop their overall programming to best align with the needs of their athletes,” O’Neill said. Grant recipients and projects 2023-24: Sportsmanship BC

Boccia British Columbia

Organize training camps and competitions to improve athlete development.

Alpine Ontario Alpin

Para alpine Ontario: Connect year-round athlete programs and develop long-term interface programs for para-young athletes.

BC adaptive snow sports

Para alpine British Columbia: Provide access to programming and support for three U16 Para athletes and a guide for a visually impaired athlete.

The Steadward Center for Personal and Physical Performance

Para-athletics Alberta: Host a pre-season para-athletics camp where coaches and athletes from all over Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Territories can come together to learn, and support para-athletes attending a national event.

Rouge et Or athletic club of Laval University

Para-athletics Quebec: Create a structure to house a group of Para-athletes in its “Sport-Etude”.

Active badminton club

Parabadminton Manitoba: Create opportunities for para-athletes to train and access competitions and mentorship.

Ontario Equestrian

Para equestrian Ontario: Introduce horseback riding through clinics in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, which is phase two of a project that was successful by 2022.

Edmonton Adaptive Sports Association

Para Ice Hockey Alberta: Provide specialized equipment for its try-it events and new players.

Islanders Sledge Hockey Association

Para Hockey Ontario: Buy equipment for new players to ease recruitment and help with tournament funds for the two teams to give them the opportunity to participate in more events in their area.

Cross Country Alberta Association

Para nordic Alberta: Give their coaches access to online training across the Paralympic world and organize some try-it events during the winter to help with recruitment.

Pacific sea wolves

Paraswimming British Columbia: Allow two Para coaches to visit another organization so they can further their knowledge, and provide certification access to its coaches so they can improve their skills with Para athletes.

Table Tennis Saskatchewan

Para Table Tennis Saskatchewan: Increase one-on-one coaching opportunities for Para athletes and quality of training by purchasing two robots, and develop a program of clinics/camps for Para athletes and coaches in the Carlysle territories .

Ottawa-Carleton Wheelchair Sports Association

Wheelchair Basketball Ontario: Purchase four reclining chairs for try-it events to enhance the experience of potential players, which will aid in recruiting.

CURLSASK

Wheelchair curling Saskatchewan: Increase the number of competitive wheelchair curlers in Saskatchewan by giving them access to training camps throughout the year.

Tryumph Gymnastics Academy

Wheelchair Fencing Ontario: Give Para-athletes the opportunity to participate in wheelchair fencing, including the purchase of new seats and fencing frames to increase the chances of learning and getting into the sport.

Ontario Para Network

Wheelchair Tennis Ontario: Acquire new wheelchairs and racquets to recruit youth in the Toronto area, including targeting athletes 16 and older to increase the number of participants in the group. The goal is 10-15 Para athletes to allow for more competition and training. Parasport New Brunswick

Multisport New Brunswick: Provide access to multisport programs for Para athletes in New Brunswick and increase Parasport knowledge by providing access to development sessions for all coaches in New Brunswick. PacificSport Regional Center

Multi-Sport British Columbia: Give junior wheelchair athletes (ages 12-20) the opportunity to train and participate in sports teams at both the recreational and competitive levels.

