India, England, Australia playing most of the test matches will eventually kill the game: Chris Gayle





The big three – India, England and Australia – who play most of Test cricket will eventually “kill the game” and the players from smaller boards like the West Indies need to be paid better for international cricket to flourish, believes Chris Gayle.

Gayle is best known for his exploits in T20 cricket, but he is also a veteran of 103 Tests and 301 ODIs.

Speaking to PTI, the 43-year-old said that just three teams dominating the game cannot be good for the game in the long run. “Cricket has changed quite a bit over the years. It’s a big company now. Not only is there a lot of money being thrown around in T20 leagues, but also in Test cricket. The bigger teams get paid more than the smaller teams, putting them at a disadvantage.

“It needs to be structured so that everyone can benefit from it. The underprivileged and lower ranked teams need to play more games to develop their skills. Infrastructure should be created for them and those players should be paid well, just like the big teams, because everyone plays cricket equally,” he said on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian Veteran Premier League. The Jamaican dasher’s statement should be put in perspective as other than the ‘Big Three’, the lower ranked teams in the ICC rankings do not regularly play three formats during the year. Don’t know about the future of ODIs Nor can Gayle predict what the future holds for ODIs, but has linked the West Indies’ struggling run in ongoing World Cup qualifiers to a lack of incentive for the smaller teams to play international cricket. “Absolutely. We have to (encourage). The women will also fight for their rights, in terms of pay. I’m sure they want to be there as much as men from a pay standpoint. I know there are leagues all over the world , but sometimes territories restrict those players from playing in those leagues and they won’t be able to get the funding they deserve,” the former opener referred to the limit on the number of private leagues a freelancer can trade. “If (the boards) don’t allow them to play those tournaments, pay them properly so you can make international cricket better instead of two or three teams pretty much dominating Test and ODI cricket. It makes no sense at all. It would kill the game,” said the Jamaican.

Gayle thought the extensive domination of India, England and Australia would also make the game boring. “Yes, that’s what I’m talking about, that’s where I come from. These three teams pretty much dominate international cricket. If we continue like this, people will say ‘hey, we need a new team to take over now, new talents to take over and make a name for themselves’. Worrying West Indies performance in qualifiers Two-time world champions West Indies are on the verge of elimination from the ODI World Cup qualifiers in Harare and Gayle has been saddened by this. I have participated in Qualifiers before. Sad to be in such a situation. Things have not gone our way going into the Super Six. It’s going to be tough. I will be very disappointed if I don’t see the West Indies in the World Cup here in India,” Gayle, a two-time T20 World Cup winner. Cricketers should charge more money to play Indo-Pal World Cup matches Speaking of the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India later this year, Gayle chose India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand as the four semi-finalists. Gayle has a very different opinion about the much anticipated Indo-Pak clash in Ahmedabad on October 15. “Whenever those teams play, especially during a World Cup, the revenue they generate is huge. One game can take care of the entire ICC event. Players from Pakistan and India should charge a lot of money for those games, because those games on TV are good are paid games. “I have no control over the board or the ICC. If I were in their position I would want a lot more,” he said (laughing). He also sees his old RCB teammate Virat Kohli dominate the World Cup at home. “Tough times don’t last long, tough players last longer. Virat is tough both mentally and physically. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit boring and you need positive energy to elevate yourself. Once we get back into the rhythm, we know how dangerous we can be. “I know India has not won an ICC trophy for a long time and the same goes for us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. India will be under pressure as they play as favorites at home,” Gayle said. Will continue to play in franchise leagues Gayle, who last played international cricket in 2021, has no immediate plans to announce his retirement. He would continue to play in competitions around the world, both professional and veteran events. “From my point of view, I don’t think there will be international cricket. After the World Cup (in 2021) I would have a farewell match. It didn’t happen. We have a new president, so I don’t see it happening. But I haven’t made an announcement yet. “I am still active, but will not play as often.

