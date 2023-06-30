One game ticket update for App State Football









Andy McLean Football

6/29/2023 3:21:00 PM

BOONE, NC After selling out football season tickets for the second consecutive year on June 7 on June 7, fans will soon have the option to purchase App State single-game home and away tickets, while supplies last. App State sold sold-out season tickets for the first time in school history in 2022, once again eclipsing 10,000 football season tickets sold, reaching the maximum number to safely account for the allocation of the visiting team, band, App State students, business partners, and limited inventory for one game. Gardner-Webb, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss, Marshall and Georgia Southern are all coming to The Rock this fall. All six opponents who traveled to Boone made their appearance in the postseason a year ago. Single-game home and road tickets will be offered in the timeline below as seat stock remains. Current Yosef Club members and season ticket holders in good standing will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a single game before sales open to the general public on July 19 (10 a.m. ET at appstatesports.com/tickets), as tickets sell out after each remain grouped. Those tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 828-262-7733 on the allotted date. All current Yosef Club members will receive a one-time, limited-use promo code, with instructions, via email during the week of July 3rd. Due to the high call volume for single game sales, purchasing tickets online with the assigned promotional code is recommended. Single game road tickets, with a schedule that includes non-conference visits to North Carolina on September 9 and Wyoming on September 23, those sales will open to the general public on July 19. SINGLE-GAME HOME CARD BUYING OPTIONS Monday July 10 Circle of Excellence (subject to availability for each game)

Tuesday, July 11 $3,500+ Yosef Club Members (subject to availability for each game)

Wednesday, July 12 $1,000+ Yosef Club Members (subject to availability for each game)

Thursday, July 13 All Yosef Club Members (subject to availability for each game)

Wednesday, July 19 General Audience (subject to availability for each game) SINGLE-GAME ROAD TICKE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITIES Monday July 10 Circle of Excellence (Limit 8, subject to availability for each game)

Tuesday, July 11 $3,500+ Yosef Club Members (Limit 8, based on availability for each game)

Wednesday, July 12 $1,000+ Yosef Club Members (Limit 8, based on availability for each game)

Thursday, July 13 All Yosef Club Members (Limit 8, subject to availability for each game)

Wednesday, July 19 General Audience (Limit 8, subject to availability for each game) SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES Fed up. Sept 2 Gardner-Webb From $60

Saturday September 9 in North Carolina From $65

Saturday, September 16 East Carolina from $130 (family weekend)

Sat. September 23 in Wyoming From $60

Saturday September 30 at ULM From $28

Tuesday October 10 Coastal Carolina From $50

Saturday, October 21 at Old Dominion From $41

Saturday, October 28 Southern Miss from $60 (Homecoming)

Saturday November 4 Marshall from $60 (Heroes Day)

Saturday, November 11 in Georgia State From $20

Saturday, November 18 at James Madison from $40

Saturday, November 25 Georgia Southern from $60 (Black Saturday/Senior Day) WAITING LIST 2024 Fans who are not 2023 season ticket holders are encouraged to do so sign up for the waiting list for season tickets 2024now.

