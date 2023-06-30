Notre Dame hockey had three freshmen chosen on Day 2 of NHL Draft





Three of the eight members of Notre Dame’s incoming freshman class Danny Nelson, Cole Knuble and Paul Fischer were named Thursday on the final day of the Draft of the 2023 National Hockey League held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson, a 17-year-old center from Maple Grove, Minn., was selected in the second round by the New York Islanders with the 49eoverall choice. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Nelson, who shoots left-handed, is the younger brother of 20-year-old defenseman Henry Nelson, another incoming freshman. Danny Nelson played for the US National Under-18 team and scored 21 goals and 47 points in 62 games. In the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 World Championship tournament held in Switzerland, Nelson totaled seven points on four goals and three assists in eight games for the gold medal-winning Team USA. Football:Can “Touchdown Timmy” Help #FreeTobias? Notre Dame football is about to find out Knuble, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound center from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who turns 19 Saturday, was selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Flyers as the 103rd overall pick. A former member of the US National Team Development Program, Knuble played the past two seasons for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League. As assistant captain last season, the right-hander Knuble scored 30 goals and 66 points in 57 regular season games and then added nine points to six goals and three assists in nine playoff games. Fischer, an 18-year-old defenseman from River Forest, Illinois, was selected in the fifth round by the St. Louis Blues with the 138eoverall choice. The six-foot-tall Fischer, who shoots left-handed, had four goals and 21 points in 56 games for the U.S. Under-18 team and also played in seven games in the IIHF World Championship for Team USA, totaling one assist. A total of 224 players were selected by the 32 NHL teams in the seven rounds of the two-day draft. As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Canada’s 17-year-old center Connor Bedard as the No. 1 overall pick. Also in the first round, Michigan center Adam Fantilli (third overall) were defeated by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Wisconsin center Charlie Stramel (21stgeneral) by the Minnesota Wild. The Blue Jackets used a second-round pick (34eoverall) to select Gavin Brindley, fellow Michigan center of Fantillis. The Montreal Canadiens used a seven-round pick (197eoverall) on Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt.

