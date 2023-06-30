Sporting events in July 2023: Wimbledon, Ashes, FIFA Women’s World Cup, The Open, Tour de France and more





CRICKET Until July 2: Ashes, 2nd Test – England vs Australia – Lords Cricket Ground, London Until July 9: ICC Mens ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers July 1: England Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham July 1: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet July 3: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI – Galle International Stadium July 4: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet READ – ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Timings July 5: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram July 5: England Women vs Australian Women, 2nd T20I – The Oval, London July 6-10: Ashes, 3rd Test – England vs Australia – Headingley, Leeds July 6: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd T20I – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet July 8: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram July 8: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand, 1st T20I – Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium July 8: England Women vs Australian Women, 3rd T20I – Lords Cricket Ground, London July 8: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd T20I – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet July 9: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st T20I – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur July 10: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I – Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium July 11: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI – Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram July 11: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur July 12-16: West Indies vs India, 1st Test – Windsor Park July 12: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I – Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium July 12: England Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI – Bristol County Ground, Bristol July 13: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur July 14: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I – Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet July 16-20: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test – Galle International Stadium July 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I – Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet July 16: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st ODI – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur July 16: England Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton July 18: England Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI – The County Ground, Taunton July 19-23: Ashes, 4th Test – England vs Australia – Old Trafford, Manchester July 19: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur July 20-24: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Queens Park Oval July 22: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI – Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur July 23: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI – Castle Avenue, Dublin July 24-28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test – Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo July 25: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI – Castle Avenue, Dublin July 27-31: Ashes, 5th Test – England vs Australia – The Oval, London July 27: West Indies vs India, 1st ODI – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown July 28: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI – Castle Avenue, Dublin July 29: West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown FOOTBALL Until July 4: SAFF Championships – Bengaluru July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup – Australia and New Zealand TENNIS Until July 1: WTA250 Bad Homburg Until July 1: ATP500 Mallorca Until 1 July: WTA500 Eastbourne Until July 1: ATP250 Eastbourne July 3-16: Wimbledon July 17-23: WTA250 Budapest July 17-23: WTA250 Palermo July 17-23: ATP250 Nieuwpoort July 17-23: ATP250 Gstaad July 17-23: ATP250 Bastad July 23-29: WTA250 Hamburg July 24-30: WTA250 Warsaw July 24-30: WTA250 Lausanne July 24-30: ATP500 Hamburg July 24-30: ATP250 Atalanta July 24-30: ATP250 Umag July 31 – August 5: ATP250 Los Cabos July 31 – August 5: ATP250 Kitzbühel July 31 – August 6: ATP & WTA500 Washington July 31 – August 6: WTA250 Prague CYCLING July 1-23: Tour de France BADMINTON July 4-9: Canada Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Calgary July 7-11: Badminton Asia Junior Championships (Team) – Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 11-16: US Open (BWF World Tour Super 300) – Council Bluffs July 12-16: Asian Junior Badminton Championships (Individual) – Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 18-23: Korea Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Yeosu July 25-30: Japan Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Tokyo July 27-30: All England Junior Championships – Birmingham HOCKEY July 16-19: Tour of Germany for Indian women – Frankfurt July 25: 100th Anniversary Tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation, India vs Spain (Women) – Terrassa – 10:30 PM IST July 26: 100th Anniversary Tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation, India vs Spain (Men) – Terrassa – 00:30 IST July 26: 100th Anniversary Tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation, India vs Netherlands (Men) – Terrassa – 10:30 PM IST July 27: Spain Hockey Federation 100th Anniversary Tournament, India vs South Africa (Women) – Terrassa – 5:30pm IST July 28: Spain Hockey Federation 100th Anniversary Tournament, India vs England (Women) – Terrassa – 3:30pm IST July 28: Spain Hockey Federation 100th Anniversary Tournament, India vs Englamd (Men) – Terrassa – 5:30pm IST July 30: 100th Anniversary Tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation, Women’s Final – Terrassa – 3:30 PM IST July 30: 100th Anniversary Tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation, Men’s Final – Terrassa – 5:30 PM IST WEIGHT LIFTING July 12-16: Commonwealth Seniors, Juniors and Youth Championships – New Delhi July 28 – August 5: Asian Junior and Youth Championships – New Delhi FORMULA ONE July 2: Grand Prix of Austria July 9: British Grand Prix READ: Full F1 2023 schedule July 23: Hungarian Grand Prix July 30: Belgian Grand Prix ATHLETICS July 2: Stockholm Diamond League July 12-16: Asian Athletics Championships – Bangkok, Thailand July 16: ChorzwDiamond League July 18: Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix (World Athletics Continental Tour Gold) – Szkesfehrvr July 21: Monaco Diamond League July 22-23: Wiesaw Czapiewski Memorial (World Athletics Continental Tour Gold) – Bydgoszcz July 23: London Diamond League ARCHERY 3-9 July: World Youth Archery Championships – Limerick July 17-23: World Para Archery Championships – Pilsen July 31 – August 6: World Archery Championships – Berlin TABLE TENNIS Until July 2: WTT Contender – Zagreb, Croatia July 3-9: WTT Contender – Ljubljana, Slovenia July 31 – August 6: WTT Contender – Lima, Peru SWIMMING July 2-5: National Senior Swimming Championship – Hyderabad July 14-30: World Swimming Championships – Fukuoka, Japan TO SHOOT July 8-17: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Italy Lonato July 14-25: ISSF World Junior Championships – Changwon, Korea WRESTLING July 12-20: U15, U20 Asian Championships – Amman City, Jordan July 13-16: Polyk Imre & Varga Jnos Memorial (Ranking Series) – Budapest, Hungary July 31 – August 6: U17 World Championships – Istanbul, Turkey GOLF Until July 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) July 6-9: John Deere Classic (PGA) July 6-9: U.S. Women’s Open (LPGA) July 13-16: Barbasol Championship (PGA) July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) July 13-16: Dana Open (LPGA) July 19-22: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (LPGA) July 20-23: Barracuda Championship (PGA) July 20-23: The Open Championship (PGA) July 27-30: 3M Open (PGA) July 27-30: The Amundi Evian Championship (LPGA)

