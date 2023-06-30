Fisher earns record sixth All-America Honor from D1Baseball





CHARLOTTE, NC — For the first time in program history, the Charlotte 49ers baseball program has a D1Baseball.com All-American after Cam Visser received an award for the third team from the publication on Thursday afternoon (June 29). With the publications of the “Big Four” (ABCA, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA) in which he was part of their All-America teams, Fisher is now the first six-time All-American in program history after also being a third team award from PerfectGame. Joining his two Third Team honors are a First Team nod from the ABCA/Rawlings and Second Team honors from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA. With first-team honors from the ABCA/Rawlings, Fisher became just the fifth first-team All-American in program history, joining James Matan, Bo Robinson, Adam Mills, and Austin Knight . Fisher’s six total All-America awards this season are the most a 49er has received in a single year, surpassing the consensus five All-American Mills total awards (the number of publications awarding All-America honors is in changed over the years). Fisher and Mills both have something in common, as their five-plus All-America honors seasons both include a trip to the NCAA Regional Finals after a pair of postseason wins – the only two times CLT has accomplished this feat. A First Team All-Conference USA selection and Russell D. Anderson C-USA Tournament MVP, Fisher led Charlotte in virtually every offensive category this season, slashing .348/.507/.813 while recording 78 hits, 14 doubles and had 30 home runs , 64 walks and 66 RBIs. His 30 home runs are a school record to tie the C-USA single-season record and his 64 free passes also tie a program record for the first time. His slugging percentage is the second best a Niner has ever had in a season and his 182 total bases ranks third. He also ranks in CLT’s top five for on-base percentage and runs scored (72) this season, while his RBI total is the eighth a member of the Green and White has had in a single season. Fisher also made his mark on the program’s career records in just two seasons at Queen City, most notably tying Matan’s home run record of 48 – something that took Matan three seasons to complete. Fisher is second in CLT baseball history in career slugging percentage at .709 and in intentional walks with 10 and is fourth on Green and White’s career list for on-base percentage at .462. D1Baseball is the home of college baseball on the internet. Since its inception in 2003, the site has been the only place to find continually updated scores, schedules and standings for every Division I team and conference, making it an indispensable resource for college baseball fans and insiders alike. In January 2015, D1Baseball relaunched as a one-stop shop for college baseball. In addition to the scores and schedules that have long served as the backbone of the site, D1Baseball now features news, analysis and commentary from the sport’s most prominent writers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2023/6/29/fisher-earns-record-sixth-all-america-honor-from-d1baseball.aspx

