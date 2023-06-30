Cricket World Cup venues to get an upgrade: imported grass, new outfields, better floodlights

New floodlights and corporate boxes in Mumbai; a renewed pitch in Lucknow; improved locker rooms in Kolkata; new imported grass outfield in Dharamsala; a new makeshift roof in Poona; an improved ticketing system and improved toilets in Delhi. These are some of the projects that will be carried out at the venues that will host ICC 50-over World Cup matches in October-November.

World Cup competitions are held in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Dharamsala, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kolkata. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram host warm up matches.

Different stadiums have different needs. Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which will host four league matches and a semi-final, will reimagine its outfield while upgrading to new LED lighting, as well as renovating the company boxes and toilets.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is installing new LED lighting and the plaza has been excavated to implant two fields of red earth. Lucknow, which hosts India’s match against England, will pass on its throws which received a lot of flak during the IPL. Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is renovating its seats and toilets.

Much work has already been done on the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. The venue was unable to host the test against Australia as renovations were not completed, but now claims to be ready to host five World Cup matches, including India’s encounter against New Zealand. A new drainage system has been installed with 6,000 meters of special piping, an air drainage system that can drain excess rainwater in a short time, ryegrass which is said to be best suited to the cold weather, and river sand and gravel tested in a laboratory in Scotland has been used on the outfield. Ryegrass was first sown at temperatures between 3 and 15 degrees in winter and mixed with shade resistant Paspalum grass, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association said in a statement.

Team India Match Schedule for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 #CWC23 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LIPUVnJEeu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2023

We have redesigned the entire surface of the stadium and we have also done a makeover of VVIP and hospitality boxes. We hired the best expert for the rebroadcasting process. We wanted to be sure of good drainage facilities and sourced grass from abroad. We changed a few seats, painted the bleachers. There was a leak problem, we solved that too, Arun Dhumal, an HPCA member, told The Indian Express. We wanted to make sure that after rain the game would start as soon as possible.

Each World Cup stadium will receive a grant of Rs 50 crore to upgrade its infrastructure ahead of the major tournament. The Indian cricket board has budgeted more than Rs 500 crore to be distributed among the 10 World Cup venues.

Amol Kale, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, assured that the Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the 2011 final, will provide world-class infrastructure and the best hospitality service.

The process of infrastructure upgrade has already begun, including a new outfield, upgrade to new LED lighting, refurbishment of the company stalls and renovated new restrooms, Kale said.

Rohit Pawar, president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, explained that the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) has given them a good idea about points of improvement for the Pune stadium.

We will see if we can have some stands that can be covered, as three quarters of the stadium has no roof. We want to provide basic facilities such as clean toilets, good roads and sufficient parking. If any seats are in poor condition, we will replace them. We’ll see if the fencing is OK, the card readers are working or not. Our drainage system is fine, as are the floodlights, Pawar told this newspaper.

At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, spectator seats and toilets are being refurbished apart from upgrading the ticketing software.

The floodlights in the stadium are of good quality, so we don’t need to replace them. The chairs will be replaced and the toilets renovated. The software at the turnstiles will also be upgraded so that the fan access process runs smoothly, Delhi and District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said. The grass on the ground has also been re-coated during the off-season, he confirmed.