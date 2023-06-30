Caroline Wozniacki Announces Return to Tennis for 2023 US Open After Retiring in 2020 | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours





LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images Caroline Wozniacki does a Tom Brady. The Danish tennis star announced this on Thursday in an interview with Corey Seymour by Fashion that she is returning to the sport after announcing her retirement in 2020 to start a family. And 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was one of the first to hear of her decision to return to the sport. “Wowgood for you,” Williams said to Wozniacki when she told her about her return to tennis over dinner. “I’m going to encourage you every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I’m here.” Wozniacki said she plans to compete in the 2023 US Open later this summer and her goal is to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Wozniacki announced her retirement ahead of the 2020 Australian Open and she had two children, daughter Olivia and son James, with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. In her piece with Fashionshe drew attention to the fact that several women have returned to the sport after having children, including Williams, who announced her retirement last summer. Wozniacki wrote: “Let’s also understand: Most men on tour don’t have to retire to have a family they can play through. You had Roger [Federer], who had four children while playing. Novak [Djokovic] has two, and Rafa [Nadal] has a child; [Andy] Murray has four. For the women, however, it was usually either/or, and I’d like to help change that. Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Serena have already shown what it takes to have a child and return to the tour. It’s not easy by any means, but it is possible. “Am I nervous? Not really. I’m coming back to something I love. Yes, I’ll be nervous before a game; I’m okay with that. I’m good at that. Can I win the US Open? I think so well. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I think we’ll see what happens. I think it’s a great story. I love it.” While Wozniacki wanted to start a family, she was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, just two years before she retired. Wozniacki said in her first retirement that her decision was not based on her health. However, she opened up about the pain she has experienced from the illness in her piece Fashion. “My rheumatologist and I came up with a plan: I’d be extremely careful to walk, run, swim — whatever, really — just to keep my joints moving; I’d relentlessly hydrate myself and eat a very specific kind of food. anti-inflammatory diet,” Wozniacki said. “It was complicated and precise, but effective – until I reached a point where the whole process became too tiring: keeping track of every detail of what I ate, how much water I drank; putting in all the hours, every day, on the field and in following the gym and my recovery and travel. That’s when I knew I needed a break.” The former world No. 1 won 30 singles titles before retiring in 2020. She won the 2018 Australian Open against Simona Halep and the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore against Venus Williams. The 2023 US Open will begin on August 28 and run through September 10. All eyes will be on Wozniacki as she joins a growing roster of WTA Tour moms, including Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina and Taylor Townsend.

