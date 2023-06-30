IOC plants a flag in competitive gaming

Here are my top five video games of all time: Madden NFL, Call of Duty, Halo, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and MLB: The Show. Curious what other people have in their top five. Email me your lists here. — Kevin Hitt

By most accounts, the IOC made a successful debut of Olympic Esports Week in Singapore last week. It gives the esports industry and its fans renewed hope that the Olympic movement will get behind penalizing competitive gaming and a federation to govern international esports. After all, the event comes just three years after the IOC said it would not recognize any group or organization as a governing body for esports.

In collaboration with Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sports Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council, the IOC hosted more than 100 players in competitive events such as virtual table tennis and virtual cycling, as well as exhibitions for Rocket League and Street Fighter VI. The exhibition strategy has long been used by the IOC and is used for sports such as baseball, softball or various action sports events such as snowboarding, surfing and skateboarding.

The common denominator between those action sports and esports? A much younger crowd, something the Olympics lacked.

The event was streamed on Olympics.com and the audience was miniscule, especially compared to global esports streaming (a peak viewership of just over 23,000 watched the Rocket League exhibition finale).

But that was not the purpose of this IOC foray. It planted a flag for the esports movement. The event in Singapore, hosted at the Suntec Center, was a great production, similar to the biggest esports events. And now the official IOC website even has an esports tab.

An encouraging litmus test

Some industry leaders believe that Olympic Esports Week is just the first attempt to further legitimize esports: “We were incredibly excited to be part of the first steps towards establishing esports as an Olympic sport,” said Gen.G Esports CEO Arnold Hur to SBJ. “While this was only an exhibition event, we know from experience with other Olympic-sponsored sports, such as the Asian Games in which we participated, that this is an important first step. … We hope to be able to come back in the future.”

The challenge for the IOC has always been to select games that represent its strong stance against animated violence (shooters, fighting games, etc.). The IOC understandably doesn’t want to promote anything that contains guns or violence and requires those selections to at least include a component that promotes a real sport that can be supported by an international sports federation. This explains why games like Tic-Tac Bow (chosen by World Archery) and Virtual Taekwondo (chosen by World Taekwondo) were selected. — Kevin Hitt

Last month, during the Paris Major, third-party tournament organizer Blast launched the Blast.tv platform – a move the company hopes can improve the viewing experience and lead to increased event revenue. Throughout the Major, Blast.tv accounted for a modest 5%-10% of streaming numbers; however, the viewers they did capture seem to represent a more engaged audience. And Blast is good at that.

“For the first time we had done something of that scale, we were thrilled to see a very engaged, but minority, [audience]which peaked at just over 10% of total viewers on Friday (May 19) of the Major. Of the four teams that played in their quarterfinals that day, three were decided underdogs — what Chief Growth Officer Tom Greene tells SBJ is an indication that the platform resonates with diehard fans who are there to watch every game, not just the big-ticket teams.

According to Greene, the platform is truly tailored and could add more content offerings in the future. To drive further growth for this particular event, Blast retained the naming rights to the Major and added experience-enhancing features such as:

Ad-free watching matches

4K broadcasts

Live statistics

Participate in CS:GO publisher Valve’s fan-favorite pick ’ems challenge on the platform

Choosing gamertags for drivers (thanks to a partnership with Alpine)

Fantasy games in collaboration with esports betting platform Unikrn

Shoulder content (such as shows on YouTube)

According to Greene, Blast has gained interest from other publishers for the platform since the major. But important challenges remain.

The biggest challenge for the future is to make Blast.tv an always-on platform. Currently, with the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player breakthrough in full swing, there is no action to broadcast. In today’s “attention economy,” Blast.tv’s biggest hurdle has been forgotten by the fickle esports fan, who most likely navigates to Twitch to watch matches. While Blast is fine with people watching on Twitch, it acknowledges that it will need to add more incentives to make Blast.tv work. “We want people to view our content on many platforms,” Greene tells SBJ. “For us right now, it’s about offering a menu of options.”

Another challenge facing Blast is how to effectively monetize the platform. There are no plans to pay for Blast.tv content. Greene sees the wind shifting to pay-per-view models as a possibility deep in the future, but that’s not an immediate solution to the financial problems tournament organizers face. — Hunter Cooke

FIBA, 2K and the NBA 2K League have a new deal that opens the door to an esports national team event calendar. Starting this fall, the creation of this first eFIBA window, in partnership with event organizer ESL FaceIt, will leverage the reach of esports by making it more accessible to new players.

Tennis Canada is making its entry into esports later this year with a VR tournament featuring the Tennis Esports game on the Meta Quest VR set, notes Esports Insider. Motorola’s Razr brand will be the main sponsor.

Former NFLer Ahman Green, now director of esports in Nebraska, tells Esports Illustrated that sports and esports are more alike than they are different.

The Saudi Esports Federation has named PC peripheral maker Razer as a gaming gear partner of the Gamers8 esports event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in August, and PepsiCo will be the official supplier of beverages, SBJ’s Kevin Hitt reports.