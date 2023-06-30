Sports
Controversial income-sharing model approaches and administrative problems with American crickets
Debate over the controversial revenue-sharing model will dominate the annual general meeting of the International Cricket Councils, which will also feature ongoing USA Cricket governance issues and a major election of the Chief Executives’ Committee.
The meetings will take place from 10 to 14 July in Durban, South Africa.
Income distribution model
The revenue sharing model for the ICC’s $3 billion media rights deal has been in the works for some time.
Details were closed to the lips ESPNcricinfo last month reported that the Indian governing body would receive $230 million a year — or 38.5 percent more than their current share of 22 percent — in net additional revenue from the media rights deal for 2024-27.
Fellow powers Australia and England, armed like India with multibillion-dollar domestic media rights deals, receive the second most at about six per cent, though their share has been significantly reduced.
Associate members – 96 countries considered to be among the top 12 full members receiving more funding and power – will receive about 11 percent, which is about the same percentage as in the current model.
That has upset some in the Associate world with Sumod Damodar, an Associate Member representative on the influential Chief Executives’ Committee, labeling it “ridiculous”.
“New members are coming in and new programs are being proposed that need to be enforced,” he told me recently. “How the hell are we going to persist, develop and grow if there is no increase in the pot?”
But some Associate admins believe this is the best deal that can be made given the significantly more money the media rights deal will bring in compared to before.
“There will be a lot more money for Associates, whose share has gone up (slightly) compared to almost all Full Members whose share has gone down,” a senior Associates administrator told me.
“Associates don’t have a loud voice, so this is probably the best deal that can be made. Some Full Members will push for more.”
The proposed model will be hotly debated in Durban, although it is unclear whether it will be finalized at the meetings or later in the year. According to sources, the model is likely to be adopted as is or with minor changes.
Meanwhile, as I reported recently, the ICC’s high performance program is poised for a resurgence after taking more than 15 years before being scrapped at the end of last decade.
The top Associates program included player development pathways and specialized administrative structures to help professionalize those deemed close to Full Member level.
A working group on the issue is being led by ICC General Manager Wasim Khan and a revamped version will involve some of the smaller Full Members and top Associates. It will probably be tabled at the meetings in Durban.
Governance Issues in USA Cricket
As I first reported in April, USA Cricket was on the verge of being “notified” by the sport’s governing body amid ongoing administrative turmoil.
USA Cricket is currently considered non-compliant due to “the lack of a governance structure that is consistently applied,” according to the ICC’s development committee.
“It has not completed the 2022 election within the timeframes required by the constitution,” the development committee wrote in a document sent ahead of the AGM.
“As DevCom previously noted, the election was postponed due to Covid-19 related restrictions.”
But with the postponed USA Cricket election finally set for July 8-11, USA Cricket is expected to comply by the time the development committee meets.
“After the election is over, USA Cricket will be able to appoint a permanent chairman (as the chairman is appointed by the board of directors), to take over from the current interim chairman (Kuljit Singh-Nijjar),” the development committee wrote.
It will come as a relief to the embattled USA Cricket having been described as something like a “knuckle-knuckle” but the financial squeeze is felt when members are suspended and their funding cut.
Former governing body USA Cricket Association was expelled in 2017, the end of a turbulent period marked by three suspensions.
Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation is also expected to comply with the AGM. The governing body has not received an ICC Scorecard and Competition Grant since 2022 due to non-compliance related to incomplete audited accounts for 2020.
“The SACF is appealing this non-compliance to the Development Funding Committee and is seeking an exemption from this historic compliance issue,” the development committee said.
The Age/Sydney Morning Herald reported in April that Saudi Arabia attempted to set up the world’s richest cricket league, alarming cricket administrators.
As I reported at the time, an ICC Working Group was set up tasked with tackling the explosion of T20 franchise leagues and was expected to provide an update at the meetings.
Meanwhile, Iran, Sweden and South Korea risk being sued for non-compliance.
Proposed overhaul of the board
A membership proposal for the ICC at one level was put forward at last year’s annual general meeting, amid early discussions of constitutional reform.
It is intended to come up again at the Durban rallies and involves scrapping the seemingly archaic tiered membership led by the 12 Full Members, who receive more money and more power through coveted spots in the 17- stubborn ICC board.
A “single tier of membership” wouldn’t mimic FIFA’s controversial One Country, One Vote rule, which has led critics to believe small nations are given excessive clout.
The proposal called for a weighted, category-based voting structure based on the ICC distribution model and performance in league structures, while funding would mimic the current Associate Member model based on on- and off-field performance.
Membership levels would be replaced by format status for both men and women – Test, ODI or T20I, the short format where each member has a status.
There has also been an effort to renew the ICC Board, which consists mainly of Full Members. It has only one female independent director (former PepsiCo
FUT
An overhaul has inevitably proved to be a thorny subject, but there is unrest in the air and some quarters are calling for change. There have been several administrators from associated countries who have urged board members to get the ball rolling at this meeting.
Fears have been heightened by the revenue-sharing model that will be approved by the ICC board.
“I don’t think there should be more than 12 board members and at least seven of them should be independent directors,” former ICC chief and Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ehsan Mani told me recently.
Election of the Committee of the Chief Executives
As I reported earlier this month, nine candidates will compete for the three available seats in the CEC elections to be held on July 10.
Incumbents Sumod Damodar (Botswana), Mubashshir Usmani (UAE) and Rashpal Bajwa will compete again. Those looking for a spot on the CEC are Bashir Ansasiira (Uganda), Umair Butt (Denmark), Richard Done (Cricket PNG), Johan Muller (Namibia), Ravi Seghal (Thailand) and Abhiram Yadav (Indonesia).
Done, a former ICC high performance manager, Ansasiira and Seghal are considered the favorites of those seeking to fire the incumbents.
The CEC is supposed to promote and develop cricket worldwide, while governing and regulating the sport at an international level. It is highly coveted for Associate chiefs and seen as a stepping stone to get on the ICC board where the real power lies in global cricket.
Newly elected CEC Associate Representatives serve a two-year term.
