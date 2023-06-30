BOVIEW | Oddsmakers estimated Louisville’s total football wins at 8; Agree? | Sport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The wait continues for a final launch date for legalized sports betting in Kentucky. But the games and Las Vegas wait for no one.

Pennies are lost without the option to bet on whether Elly De La Cruz will lead the Cincinnati Reds to the National League Central title. King size dollars are lost waiting for the chance to bet on football.

It is rumored that the goal is to get the betting fun started on September 7, the opening of the NFL season. But, as I said, the oddsmakers wait for no one.

One topic that is sure to be very popular with local fans is betting on the regular season wins for college football teams.

Las Vegas set its numbers weeks ago. Now is a good time to consider a reasonable bet for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky.

I looked at the DraftKings over/under board earlier this week and asked for reader participation. Nearly 450 of you have responded.

Tuesday question: The @DraftKings over/under for football wins in Louisville for this regular season is 8. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) June 27, 2023

The results were what I expected: The largest group of fans believes Coach Jeff Brohm’s first U of L team will win eight games, which is exactly where oddsmakers set the number.

Don’t sneeze at eight wins. The last time the Cards surpassed eight regular season games (bowls not counted) was 2016, the year Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

There’s a lot to like about Louisville’s schedule. The Cards have seven home games. An eighth game, against Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will likely feature more Cards fans than IU fans.

Playing Georgia Tech off-campus at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the season opener on September 1 isn’t likely to be a daunting environment.

The Yellow Jackets ranked 61st in the nation and 11th in the ACC for average home attendance in 2022 at 36,625 per game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium seats 71,000. I don’t expect working conditions in Death Valley.

Speaking of playing Clemson in Death Valley, the Cardinals are getting a break from seeing Dabo Swinney and his cast of four and five star recruits this fall,

Florida State has also disappeared from the schedule. North Carolina and Mack Brown are missing.

The Tigers, Seminoles and Tar Heels are the top three teams in the ACC in the power poll in Phil Steele’s college football yearbook and in Steele’s personal top-60 teams.

Steele ranked Clemson No. 2, Florida State No. 8, and UNC No. 21 (with U of L No. 53).

So how many games will the cards win?

Put me down for eight.

Murray State starts my list in the win column. Home opener (Sept. 7) against an FCS program that finished 2-9 last season and was outscored, 405-167? Please check.

Actually, I have the cards that win their first four. Georgia Tech has posted four straight losing seasons. The Yellow Jackets lost their quarterback Jeff Sims to Nebraska.

His replacement is Haynes King, who was a big recruit and a big flop for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He completed 56.6% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in three seasons. I don’t believe the hype.

U of L plays a team with a more precarious quarterback situation in game three against Tom Allen and Indiana. The Hoosiers have won two games against Power 5 opponents in the past two seasons.

The final step to 4-0 will be a home win over Boston College. The two players primarily responsible for BC beating Louisville last season, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and receiver Zay Flowers are gone.

Game five will determine whether Louisville has a sensational season, visiting North Carolina on Friday night (Sept. 29).

Although the Wolfpack lost their quarterback Devin Leary to Kentucky and the Cards beat NC State at home last season, Dave Doeren is a solid, experienced coach.

Doeren made two excellent moves to improve his offense, taking Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong off the transfer portal and then teaming him with offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae coached Armstrong at Virginia in 2021 as he led the ACC in passing with 404.5 yards per game.

Give me in Raleigh NC State which usually plays solid defense.

Which brings us to the card game of the year, Notre Dame’s second-ever trip to L&N Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 7. The Irish are consensus preseason Top 15 team.

Quarterback Sam Hartman left Wake Forest for Notre Dame. He played perhaps the worst game of his life against Louisville last season as he threw three interceptions and lost three fumbles. The record shows that Hartman is an excellent QB who will have more tools than last season.

Notre Dame nearby.

Pittsburgh has won 20 of 27 games over the past two seasons. Pat Narduzzi has built a winning culture in his first eight seasons. He brought Jurkovec from BC to play quarterback, and Steele considers Pittsburgh a legitimate contender in the ACC.

Make it 4-3.

Hold onto the annoying emails and tweets.

The Cards will roar back to win the next three, beating Duke, Virginia Tech and Virginia at home to climb to 7-3 and Top 25.

Where will the eighth win be: in Miami or Kentucky?

The Hurricanes were one of the most overhyped teams in America last season. They started at number 16 in the AP preseason poll. They finished 5-7, losing to Middle Tennessee and Duke. Their last four losses have been by 24 or more. Bad. It’s bad enough that Mario Cristobal shook up his coaching staff.

Kentucky, in case you missed it, has won four consecutive games against the Cardinals by an average score of 45-14.

So the smart play will be Louisville beating Miami and losing to Kentucky.

What’s fun about playing it safe? Got the Cards losing at Hard Rock Stadium to an improved Hurricanes team, but ending the season by ending the losing streak against Mark Stoops.

Beating Kentucky was Scott Satterfield’s problem. I don’t expect it to be a Jeff Brohm problem.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.