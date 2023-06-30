Colton Tegtmeier named assistant women’s tennis coach at Utah State





LOGAN, Utah– Utah State head women’s tennis coach Veronica Golanov announced the addition of Colton Tegtmeier to the staff as an assistant coach. Utah State head women’s tennis coachannounced the addition of Colton Tegtmeier to the staff as an assistant coach. “I am delighted to have Colton with us as an assistant coach,” said Golanova. “His passion for coaching and experience with a top national program is the perfect addition to the Aggie family.” Tegtmeier joins USU after spending the 2022-2023 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Iowa State. Tegtmeier helped the Cyclones to a 21–6 overall record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. ISU finished the season as the eighth-ranked team in the national ITA rankings and had four players named to its all-Big 12 singles and doubles teams. “I am so grateful to Veronika for the opportunity I was given with the Aggies,” said Tegtmeier. “I see so much potential in the women in this program and I can’t wait to take this team to the top of the Mountain West.” Tegtmeier played his collegiate career at Brandeis University where he was a four-year starter and helped lead the team to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, its first appearance since 1989. The judges advanced to the Elite Eight with Tegtmeier as team captain. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Tegtmeier ranked No. 1 in singles all four years of his high school career at James Madison Memorial High School and was a state champion as a senior. Tegtmeier earned a bachelor’s degree with majors in chemistry and philosophy from Brandeis and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in higher education administration from Iowa State. Fans can follow the USU women’s tennis team on Twitter @USUWomensTennis, on Facebook at /UtahStateWomensTennis or on Instagram at USUWomensTennis. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State’s athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics, and on Instagram, @USUAthletics. -USU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahstateaggies.com/news/2023/6/29/womens-tennis-colton-tegtmeier-named-assistant-womens-tennis-coach-at-utah-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos