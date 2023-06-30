Women’s pro hockey in North America united in stunning and surprising deal





Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group have entered into an agreement to acquire the Premier Hockey Federation, the league that hosts the Boston Pride, according to the Associated Press and Canadas Sportsnet. Both groups have financial interests in the opposing Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. Players from the PWHPA and PHF were told the news in two separate meetings on Thursday, though neither league has made a formal announcement. According to both Sportsnet and The Athletic, the move voids PHF players’ contracts. The acquisition came as a surprise to many as the PHF appeared to be making headway in luring players from the PWHPA due to more consistent playing opportunities and a significant increase in salaries. The structure of the PHF was more traditional: a fall through early spring season and seven teams in both the United States and Canada.

Get Breaking Sports alerts Be the first to know about the latest sports news and get the most interesting coverage from the Globe delivered straight to your inbox. The PWHPA, founded in 2019 by players who claimed that the PHF (then known as the NWHL) was an unreliable entity in terms of player salaries, team organization and facilities. The association formed several hubs for practice purposes (including one in New Hampshire) and played showcase-style events, with teams named after sponsors playing weekend tournaments in various cities, primarily in Canada. Last year, the PWHPA leadership claimed they were on the verge of forming a more traditional league, and they hoped to begin play with a 2023-24 season. However, details were not forthcoming and many wondered if such a change would be delayed for a year. Since the PHF’s title game in March, the league has been steadily announcing signings, including player moves to and from Pride. Among the team’s most notable signings were recently graduated Northeastern superstars Alina Mueller and Chloe Aurard. Despite losing to Boston in the semifinals this season, the three-time national champions were regarded as one of the league’s top franchises and a coveted destination. Last season, Pride players captured the league’s top honors, with Loren Gabel taking Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year and Corinne Schroeder Goalkeeper of the Year. It is believed that the acquisition of the PHF will significantly reduce the number of opportunities women have to play professional hockey. Since the takeover was made by the financial partners of the PWHPA, it is believed that their players will be favored. The PWHPA’s existing players include Alex Carpenter, the product of North Reading and Boston College, Aerin Frankel, Northeastern’s recent Patty Kazmaier Award winner, and BU Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin. Alex Sinatra, briefly the executive director of the PHFs Players Association in 2022, took to Twitter on Thursday night to explain how the PHF contracts could be voided in the acquisition. The termination provisions I saw in previous iterations of the PHF contracts were unilateral and allowed the league to end for any reason, Sinatra tweeted. In later posts, she encouraged players to talk to their agents, financial advisors, to see if they had guaranteed money that was promised to them. While several players will be on the outside looking inward at this new landscape, others within the sport think that the coming together of organizations speaks of a bright future for the sport. Madison Packer, a longtime member of the PHF’s Metropolitan Riveters and one of the league’s most popular players, tweeted late Thursday night: What an exciting time for women’s hockey! Can’t wait to show the world what we can achieve together! Anthony Baldini, CEO of Athlete Strategies, a sports PR firm that has consulted PHF teams, players and executives, thinks the move opens the competition for better and broader media coverage and business dealings. In the long run, everything will be housed under one roof, facilitating the higher-value sponsorship and group licensing deals needed to make women’s hockey mainstream, Baldini said. Today’s acquisition is a growing pain that will hurt today, but will accelerate the sports trajectory in North America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/06/29/sports/deal-with-dodgers-co-owner-unifies-womens-pro-hockey-north-america/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos