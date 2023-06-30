



VENSTAL, NY The America East Conference has released its presidential scholar-athletes list for the 2022-23 academic year and 18 Binghamton student-athletes are among the selections. It marks the most selections Binghamton has posted since the conference established the award in 2014. The America East Presidential Scholar-Athlete award recognizes graduating student-athletes who have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher as an undergraduate student. In addition, honored student-athletes must have completed their bachelor’s degree in the academic year in which they are being honored and must have attended their current institution for a minimum of two years. This year’s honorees include five Binghamton student-athletes who have earned all-conference honors in their sports. They include men’s track and cross-country runners Matthew Cavaliere , Martin Dolan And Mark Scanlon , Matthew DeSouza of the men’s lacrosse program and Paige Alletzhauser of the women’s lacrosse team. Alletzhauser is one of five female lacrosse players to earn this year’s Presidential Scholar-Athlete honors. She is joined by teammates Jamie Goldman , Kenna Newman , Isabella Meli And Daisy Wildard . The women’s course & program is represented by Gabby Hyatt And Cecilia Maillet while Kyle Gregor of the men’s track and field team also earned the award. Also placing three honors was the men’s soccer program, with Carter Beaulieu , Ryan McGovern And Tyler Meotti make the grade. Include the rest of the selections Quinn DeCicco (softball), Nicole Shot (women’s soccer) and Analyzing pepper (swimming and diving for women).

Since the America East Presidential Scholar-Athlete Award was established in 2014, Binghamton has posted 90 selections. The previous record for most selections was 15 in 2021. PREVIOUS BINGHAMTON AMERICA EAST PRESIDENTIAL DUE ATHLETES

2014 (6): Ben Nicholson (men’s soccer), Mikala King (softball), Emma Kurth (women’s soccer), Kathleen Klein (track & field), Conor O’Brien (women’s soccer), Florian van Kann (men’s tennis)

2015 (3): Emily Nuss (women’s soccer), Luca Bottoni (men’s soccer), Robin Lesage (men’s tennis)

2016 (4): Alexis Hatcher (women’s track & cross country), Alyssa Vallar (women’s soccer), Jon Vallecorsa (men’s track & cross country), Jade Marhaba (men’s track & cross country)

2017 (10): Sharon Bossert (Women’s Lacrosse), Gabby Bracchi (Softball), Kasey Brida (Women’s Soccer), Dana Kinel (Women’s Lacrosse), Alana MacDonald, Women’s Cross Country & Track, Danielle McLean (Women’s Track & Field), Joe Miceli (Men’s Track & Field), Sarah Ngo ( volleyball), Eileen O’Hara (women’s cross country and track), Callon Williams (women’s lacrosse)

2018 (10): Michelle Crook (Women’s Cross Country & Track), Allison Davis (Women’s Cross Country & Track), Kevin Flesch (Men’s Soccer), Katie Gaudet (Women’s Lacrosse), Katie Hatziyianis (Women’s Soccer), Alyssa Mustafa (Women’s Track), Sarah Ngo (Volleyball), Hannah Shankman (women’s soccer), JC Show (men’s basketball), Jessica Wiede (women’s track)

2019 (4): Samantha Beyar (Women’s Track & Field), Savoy Curry (Women’s Cross Country & Track & Field), Nate Gerhardt (Men’s Track & Field), Mitch Halpern (Men’s Cross Country & Track & Field)

2020 (8): Jack Fitzgerald (men’s track and field), Dan Shaffer (men’s track & field & cross country), Sophia Gelard (women’s track & field), Mallory Prelewicz (women’s track & field), Barbara Badeer (women’s soccer), Kaylee Wasco (women’s basketball), Tyler Meyers (men’s swim & dive), Dan Mottes (men’s lacrosse).

2021 (15): Kelly Quinn (women’s lacrosse), Paige Volkmann (women’s lacrosse), Samantha Fama (women’s lacrosse), Sofia Afham (women’s lacrosse), Brianna Distler (women’s lacrosse), Megan Alkins (women’s swim and dive), Kaitlyn McCarthy (women’s swim and dive), Erik Temple (men’s swim and dive), Carmela Culhane (women’s track and field), Hallie Buddendeck (women’s track and field), Alex Guardo (women’s track and field), Erin Theiller (women’s soccer), Hannah Lyons (softball), Hunter Greco (men’s lacrosse), Elis Gadelha (volleyball)

2022 (17): Ben Beldner (men’s swim and dive), Ryan Board (men’s swim and dive), Eva Booty (Women’s Track & Field), Marisa Braito (softball), Stephanie Cassens (Women’s Track & Field), Aziza Chigatayeva (Women’s Cross Country & Track), Jack Collins (Baseball), Matt Jacob (Men’s Cross Country & Track), Nia Joyner (Women’s track & field), Ryan Maierle (Men’s swim & dive), Amanda McGraw (women’s swimming and diving), Shadra Morchower (women’s lacrosse), James Morris (men’s lacrosse), P. J. Parker (men’s soccer), Alli Richmond (softball), Kate Schultz (Women’s Swimming & Diving) Tyra Wilson (Volleyball)

