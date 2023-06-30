Louisville football is gearing up for record attendance in 2023





Louisville football prepares for what is arguably the most attended home football game ever. When Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm was hired in December, the UofL counter had a huge influx of fans looking to purchase or renew season tickets. During an 8-5 season, some Louisville football fans were determined to send a message to the administration. Even during a top 10 Wake Forest and big home games against Florida State, Pitt and top 25 NC State, some Cards fans proved their disapproval from the coaching staff was enough to keep them away from the confines of L&N Stadium. But now Cards fans are putting their money where their mouths are. More than 6,000 new season tickets have been sold since Brohm’s hiring, according to Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell. In addition, 90% of existing Louisville football season ticket holders renewed a season ago. With the right to 30,000 subscription holders in 2022, that means that about 27,000 people have renewed. According to Stockwell, there are currently a total of nearly 36,000 subscriptions on accounts. The deadline for renewal of previous ticket holders is July 5. Cardholders who do not make a decision to do so will have their tickets re-marketed. However, as things stand, there are about 33,000 Louisville football season ticket holders for 2023, with over 2 months left until the season. Stockwell also notes that subscriptions are traditionally bought at the highest rates in the months of July and August. This means that the administration expects an influx of ticket sales in the coming weeks. Louisville football has never reached the 40,000 season ticket mark, coming closest in 2017 during Lamar Jackson’s junior season. However, recent budget decisions by the University of Louisville indicate that the school is anticipating its highest-attendant season on record. See also: Which Louisville basketball freshmen will see the most PT? Louisville increased its annual football budget to $20.6 million, up from $14.4 million a season ago. A seventh home game and a marked increase in ticket sales probably played a major role. The administration has gone to great lengths to also adjust the parking situation of the L&N Stadium, converting all lots south of the Denny Crum viaduct to a hybrid parking model. Parts of Planet Fitness lots are first come, first served, while other parts of the lot get assigned parking spots. Louisville has teamed up with Waze to provide real-time traffic pattern updates, adding a significant portion of what Stockwell calls “Disney simple” signage. Louisville football has a chance to blow the attendance numbers and atmosphere of any previous season out of the water. There hasn’t been a sellout at L&N Stadium since an expansion in 2018, but home games against the likes of Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech offer opportunities to bring the loudest crowds in school history. Louisville tied 58,187 for the season opener against Notre Dame in 2019 and 55,018 for Kentucky in 2021. Add to that the fact that Louisville football is more than casually referred to as a dark horse of the College Football Playoff, and you’ve got what it takes for one of the most exciting seasons in the program’s history. See also: L&M Eats Episode 3

