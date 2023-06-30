New pro women’s hockey league to launch in January after deal with Dodgers co-owner, AP sources say

A new women’s professional hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January, a development made possible Thursday when a Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner bought the Premier Hockey Federation, two people with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

The seven-team PHF will cease operations, one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal between Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and the PHF had not been announced. The new league will bring together North America’s most talented female players and will likely include the more talented players from Europe and Asia already competing in the PHF.

The Mark Walters firm acquired what one of the people described as certain assets of the PHF. The league was involved in a dispute with the rival Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. The PWHPA, which includes a majority of US and Canadian national team players, has been working with the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises for the past 14 months in an effort to launch its own league.

A third person familiar with the details also confirmed the purchase by the Mark Walter Group, also speaking on condition of anonymity as details of the acquisition have not been made public. Players from both the PHF and PWHPA were notified of the deal in two separate private meetings, the person said.

The PHF would begin its ninth season this fall. The new league will have PWHPA chief Jayna Hefford and PHF commissioner Reagan Carey in leadership roles, one of the people said.

The PWHPA certified as a union this spring and concluded negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. A 62-page CBA was presented Thursday night to PWHPA members and they have until Sunday night to ratify it and the league’s new bylaws, one of the people who received the document said.

If approved, the deal will run through 2031 and there will be a $35,000 minimum salary for players on active rosters, the person said.

In the meantime, PHF players’ existing contracts have been voided, although there is an agreement to pay those under contract a portion of their salary through September, the person said. Some players lose contracts worth more than $150,000 over two seasons.

Among the many issues to be resolved are the number of teams and where they will play. The PHF, which doubled each team’s salary cap to $1.5 million this season, has teams in Boston, Toronto and Montreal, along with East Rutherford, New Jersey; Hartford, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Richfield, Minnesota.

The higher salaries helped the PHF attract several high-profile international players, including Switzerland’s Alina Muller, Sweden’s Emma Soderberg and former Finnish goalkeeper and ex-PWHPA board member Noora Raty.

By essentially eliminating the PWHPA’s rival, the deal fulfills the desire of many women’s hockey fans, including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, to have one league. While the NHL supported both the PWHPA and PHF, Bettman has urged the two factions to come together for the good of the sport.

In March, Carla MacLeod, former Canadian Olympian and current Czech coach, pressed the matter further. The 40-year-old told The AP that having one elite league would help other countries catch up with the sport’s traditional powerhouses, the United States and Canada.

If you look back at the men’s game, that’s when the gap narrowed, MacLeod said, referring to the NHL welcoming European players in the 1970s and finally Russians in the late 1980s.

North American women’s professional hockey has been divided since the PWHPA was formed in 2019 following the financial demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

PWHPA members were hesitant to join what was then called the National Women’s Hockey League, which was later renamed the PHF. The PWHPA instead pursued its own vision of having a controlling interest in a league with a sustainable economic model and fair wages for players.

Dani Rylan Kearney launched the NWHL in 2015 as an investor-funded, four-team league that essentially came out of a New York office. The NWHL almost fell over a year later, before the league slashed player salaries by nearly half.

Rylan Kearney was forced to step down as commissioner in 2020 as the league restructured its governance model by bringing in private ownership and establishing a board of directors.

Earlier this month, PWHPA board member and US national team star Hilary Knight insisted that the PHF was not the best model for building the women’s pro game, even as divisions in the sport remained.

I make this distinction. The more women we can get paid to do the sport they love, I think that’s great, Knight said.

What bothers me is the illusion of professionalism and what women’s hockey should be, and settle for what it is, right? And I think that’s the big difference: Let’s call it what it is, Knight said.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports