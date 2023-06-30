Just Stop Oil protester Jonny Bairstow dragged off Ashe field turned out to be a young Oxford student

The eco-hooligan Just Stop Oil worn by Jonny Bairstow of the Lord’s pitch is an Oxford student who hopes his Ashes disturbance and recent attempt to attack a plaster dinosaur from Paris will help the’ destruction of the human race.

Daniel Knorr, a 21-year-old biochemistry student, was one of three people arrested after he ran to the world’s most famous cricket ground yesterday while hurling orange powder into the air.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was forced to take matters into his own hands by physically restraining him and carrying him across the outfield.

Knorr, who was arrested in April for attempting to climb and cover ‘Dippy the Diplodocus’ in orange powder at a gallery in Coventry, looked utterly delighted as a quietly determined Bairstow lugged him away before dumping him on the border for the safety. Knorr was then dragged away by police.

It emerged today that he recorded a video shortly before storming Lord’s, which was shared on Twitter by Just Stop Oil last night. He said, “I think I should be pretty nervous, kidding myself as they say, but I feel very serene because I don’t have a choice. It’s too horrible to think about.”

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow hailed as ‘a hero’ for carrying Daniel Knorr off the pitch at Lord’s yesterday

Police officers picked up Knorr and carried him away after Bairstow intervened

Daniel Knorr is led away from a museum in Coventry by a police officer after the failed stunt to scale and cover ‘Dippy the Diplodocus’ in April in orange powder

Knorr lay motionless after being tackled by security guards, who were able to seize a paint-filled backpack under Dippy in April

Knorr poses with a crocodile

He said 10 million people a year could die from extreme heat and our “collapsing food system.”

He added: ‘Everything we know about our current way of life will not be able to continue. I don’t want to go through that – I don’t want anyone else to actually go through that. I feel I must do something. If it has a small chance of convincing other people to do something, I’ll do it’.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes and Australian batsman David Warner also intervened, chasing a protester away from the wicket, before security officials could grab them on the ground and drag them away.

The incident came after one of Just Stop Oil’s wealthy backers, California entrepreneur Trevor Neilson, told members to stop the stunts claiming it was alienating people.

Knorr was one of two JSO protesters who were tackled when they entered the ‘Dippy the Dinosaur’ exhibition at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry in April, but were stopped.

Footage posted by the protest group showed Knorr, 21, and Victoria Lindsell, 67, climbing over a low metal barrier before being tackled to the ground by staff in safety jackets.

Both have been charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property and are due to be tried later this year.

Bairstow caught and carried Knorr before he could damage the field

Bairstow dumped the eco-idiot on the border for security and police to deal with

Bairstow hands the demonstrator over to security personnel and returns to the field

Spectators applauded Jonny Bairstow after he carried the demonstrator off the field. He had to change and was cheered by the famous Long Room at Lord’s

Police officers escort Knorr to a police van – he has been placed in a blue robe because his clothes were covered in paint

Grandmother Judit, 69, was arrested on the property along with the two young men

A third activist was arrested after they interrupted play on the first day of the 2nd Ashes Test

Yesterday, three Just Stop Oil protesters managed to run onto the historic turf while throwing orange powder into the air, despite assurances from the Marylebone Cricket Club [MCC]the owner of Lords, that there would be adequate security to stop pitch intruders.

The MCC had said they would step up security to reduce the risk of a field invasion by Just Stop Oil activists. But this failed.

In March, an MCC spokesman said they had improved existing facilities and introduced a number of security measures, some visible, some less so, to [protest].

Activists had bought tickets for the test match and hid in the crowd before running onto the pitch at around 11am.

Responding to the Just Stop Oil protest at the Lords Cricket Test, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: I will never surrender our economy and security to these anarchist stunts.

In a reference to the Labor Party – which has accepted donations from JSO donor Dale Vince – Mr Shapps said: Labor may have surrendered to Just Stop Oil, but England never will.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also condemned the protest, praising Jonny Bairstow for dragging a protester off the field.

This kind of selfish guerrilla tactics targeting events that bring joy to millions is exactly why the government has introduced new powers to allow the police to act quickly, he said.

The Prime Minister is pleased that play could resume quickly and thanks the security staff, the quick hands of Jonny Bairstow and other England players who intervened.

Asked if the Prime Minister would encourage the public to take matters into their own hands, the spokesman added: I think there is clearly a reason why we have empowered the police to take action, and that is what we do every day to see.

Obviously these were unusual circumstances.

Cricket fan William Atkinson, who witnessed the disturbance, said: A chorus of boos erupted from the stands from both England and Australian cricket fans, as eco-demonstrators ran onto the pitch.

To a chorus of jeers, the time wasters were escorted out – thanks to the enormous efforts of the cricket stars – before play quickly resumed.

Assistant editor of the Wisden Cricketers Almanack Kit Harris said: The goal [of Just Stop Oils campaign] seems to be to pick a cause that the majority of people could be naturally sympathetic to and make it as unpopular as possible.

Watching at home, cricket fans were quick to praise the quick thinking of the players, including David Warner and Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes also got involved when he stopped the second man before security personnel arrived

Police officers arrested the intruders (pictured) after they were removed from the pitch by England cricketer Jonny Bairstow

Ground crews clean up orange powder thrown by Just Stop Oil protesters on Wednesday

All three activists were forcibly removed from the field within minutes and arrested for aggravated offence.

The ground crew then had to clear orange powder from the square before the game could resume.

Last night, MCC spokesman Guy Lavender said: MCC condemns today’s field raid in the strongest possible terms.

Just Stop Oils actions not only endanger themselves and those who work on the ground, but show a complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: It is time for cricket fans and anyone who understands the gravity of this situation to take to the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government.

Grandmother Judit, 69, who took part in the protest, said: I must take action for my seven beautiful grandchildren.

I can’t imagine the suffering they will have to go through as this government continues to license new oil, coal and gas.

In 2009, Lords became the first UK sports venue to hire a full-time Sustainability Manager

Since 2016, Lords’ electricity has been generated entirely by wind power, reducing the annual carbon footprint of utilities by 80 per cent.

Last month, radical activists from the infamous eco-group draped flowers in orange flower at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The group’s supporters have also sabotaged the World Snooker Championships and thrown tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

Just Stop Oil is demanding that the UK government halt new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK immediately.