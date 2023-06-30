Stony Brook tennis head coach Gary Glassman announces retirement after 24 years at the helm

STONE BEACH, NY Stony Brook University tennis head coach Gary Glassman has announced his retirement after 24 years at the helm of the program. The six-time Conference Coach of the Year has led the Seawolves since the start of the school’s Division I era in 1999.

“The past 30+ years have been like a dream come true. To be able to coach college tennis and make a career out of it has been a true blessing. My 24 years at Stony Brook have been fulfilling on so many levels. To witness to be firsthand, the growth of the university and the athletic department has been incredible. I want to thank Shawn Heilbron and Patrick Muffley for their faith, trust and support in the tennis program and myself. I also want to thank all the administrators and fellow coaches who helped and guided me on my journey.

Of course I want to thank all the players who proudly wore the Stony Brook kit. It has always been a team effort and the relationships built over the years are what really matter. I met so many great people during my college athletic days. I will be forever grateful for this opportunity and the impact it has had on my life,” said Coach Glassman.

Glassman has successfully guided Stony Brook through three conferences (America East, Missouri Valley Conference, Colonial Athletic Association) and has recognized the Seawolves as one of the top programs in the Northeast Region.

“I am extremely grateful for Gary’s 24 years of service to Stony Brook and his dedication to our student-athletes during that time. He has led our tennis program to multiple conference championships and NCAA appearances, while his student-athletes have consistently achieved elite levels of success in the classroom. Gary’s presence on the department will be sorely missed, but his legacy will endure for many years to come,” said Shawn Heilbron, director of athletics.

Under his leadership, more than 70 student-athletes have earned All-Conference honors, including four different Conference Players and Rookies of the Year. Classroom excellence is highlighted annually by Glassman as more than 70 student-athletes have earned ITA All-Academic Team awards. In addition, he helped develop Stony Brook Hall of Famers Michael Crooks ’06 (inducted in 2020) and Nini Lagvilava ’13 (to be inducted in 2023).

While a member of the America East, the 2011-15 women’s team dominated as it collected four consecutive conference titles and earned bids to the NCAA Tournament in each of those seasons.

Glassman led the women’s program to its first conference championship in the program’s history in 2012 when it made a memorable run to the NCAA Tournament. That spring, the Seawolves defeated 18-time defending champion Boston University in the conference semifinals before beating No. 2 UMBC in the finals to advance to their first NCAA Tournament in program history.

A former member of the ITA Regional Ranking Committee and Chairman of the NCAA Division I Tennis Committee, Glassman has racked up 551 wins over the course of his career at Stony Brook.

From 1999-2017, Glassman served as the head coach of men’s tennis. In the 2005-06 season, the team won the America East Tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The team took all but one conference award that season, while Glassman was named Coach of the Year.

Before Stony Brook, he led the men’s program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to a regional ranking and a second-place finish in the Upstate Collegiate Athletic Association in 1999. Glassman also coached the University of Louisiana-Monroe women’s tennis program to two-straight Southland Conference championships in 1996 and 1997, earning Conference Coach of the Year honors in 1997. In 1996, he was named Louisiana Sportswriters Coach of the Year.

Prior to his time at Louisiana-Monroe, Glassman flipped the Georgia Southern women’s program and cracked the Division I national ranks. Glassman’s best season at GSU came in 1995, leading the team to regular season and tournament titles.

A Dean’s List student and standout athlete at Oneonta State, Glassman was voted team captain and Most Valuable Player during his junior and senior seasons and is among the top 10 on the program in total wins. In 2019, he was initiated into the Oneonta Athletic Hall of Fame.

Glassman received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989 and taught at the College of St. Rose after graduation. He received his master’s degree in sports management in 1991 from Georgia Southern.

A nationwide search for a new tennis head coach will be launched immediately.