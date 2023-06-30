Non-traditional hockey markets drive inclusion

NHL Awards; finished. NHL draft; finished. public appearances by Gary Bettman; booed.

Despite the casual and even diehard fans expecting and excited to get mad at the Commissioner, the past month has seen a glimpse of what the league’s first and only Commissioner has accomplished in 30 years.

There are many direct topics that can be linked to Bettman, but stick with his inclusion of non-traditional hockey markets.

It was highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights hoisting the Stanley Cup and a parade across the desert carrying one of the most coveted trophies in the sport.

It was a nod to how stable those non-traditional markets can really be. Three more losses and the Cup would be in South Florida.

And while the Tampa Bay Lightning has been around a little longer than Bettman, Florida won the Cup in 2020 and 2021 and almost captured it again in 2022. A loss in 2020 would have gone to Dallas.

Non-traditional markets have largely thrived in the modern NHL, and this week’s awards and draft, both hosted by Nashville, the 2017 Stanley Cup runner-up, is just a testament to the fanbases these markets create.

And it reaches deep into fan bases.

Since the Golden Knights’ inaugural season (2017-2018), youth hockey participation has increased by 700% in players under 10 years old. The development of professional teams has a direct impact on children’s ability to stick with the sport and have a home team to root for.

All-Star development

Sure, ice cream may not be a sustainable outdoor product in some markets, but it hasn’t held back the development of NHL talent.

During the 2022-2023 season, 43 players hit the NHL ice, despite a hometown regularly associated with sun, sand and an overall lack of pond hockey opportunity.

This list includes Jason Robertson, Tage Thompson, Auston Matthews, Jack and Quinn Hughes, and Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

Robertson and Matthew Tkachuk tied for sixth in league scoring with 109 points.

Thompson finished sixth in the league with 47 goals. Nineteen skaters reached the 40 goal mark during the 2022-2023 period, including Robertson, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews. Brady Tkachuk scored 35.

Yes, there is definitely a case against the Tkachuks. They were both born in Arizona, but if your dad scored more than 500 goals and 1,065 career points in 18 NHL seasons, the place of birth is a little less relevant. Still, the NHL is no guarantee.

Breaking down the demographics a bit further, 37 of these 43 sun-and-sand backgrounds come from the combination of Florida (12), California (11), Texas (7), and Arizona (7).

These states combine for seven of the NHL’s 32 clubs.

The remaining six players come from a combined five states, each without an NHL franchise.

ECHL encouragement

The NHL is not the most important thing in developing youth hockey.

The Florida Everblades of the ECHLs, from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, just captured a second straight Kelly Cup as league champions, beating the runaway regular season champions at center stage in none other than Boise, Idaho.

Florida’s win concluded the ECHL’s 35th year of operation.

The 2022–23 season featured three Florida-based teams, two from Georgia, two from South Carolina, one team in Texas, and one in Oklahoma. These nine programs made up nearly a third of the league last season.

