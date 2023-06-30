Lords may never again see a Steve Smith play Test Cricket | gigantic sudoku solves Steve Smith

iIt seemed fitting that even Steve Smith’s celebration of another brilliant, gripping sui generis hundred should get a little curt and fraught and fussy. The hundred had also arrived in just the right way, with one of the thrillingly untied, but still perfectly balanced, cover drives that had graced his innings.

Smith’s cover drive is remarkable. It really shouldn’t be possible. He already opens his body the other way as the ball is thrown, closes his left shoulder, grips the bat tightly with his bottom hand, shaping for the standard leg-side nurdle.

It helps that Smith has a supernatural understanding of the time and space of the batting, the way the moment just slows down and drags and stretches as the ball is thrown, time seems to bend, a trick of his own ability to assess line and length and swing as early as possible.

From there, Smith somehow has time to shift not only his grip, but his weight, his forward energy, and bring his bat through it in a perfect, destructive arc, ending with an almost parodically high elbow which got higher and higher as this innings went on. , so that he almost fell to his feet towards the end as the ball seared between the cover players.

Jimmy Anderson threw too much, that bat face came whirling through, and Smith immediately had his helmet off, raised both arms and drank in the applause of a crowd that had booed him, more in a spirit of panto banter in red trousers than actually malice.

At this point, Smith began swinging his bat more sharply, running through a series of very precise shapes and patterns, taking in all the relevant parts of the pavilion and the members’ stand, a little annoyed, covering any missed spots , making the bat pointing more complete and balanced; and, in fact, celebrate as he had batted for the previous 169 balls, like a man solving an extremely complex giant sudoku puzzle.

He did the cover drive shortly after the first drink break, Smith reached out, waved the hands oh those hands to a broad of Josh Tongue and slid low to Ben Duckett. His 110 came off 184 balls and felt like an inevitability, an unspoken agreement between batter and fielders, from the moment he first appeared and started tapping and cuffing and sliding the ball into the spaces.

Australia’s first innings trailed slightly to finish at 416. Later on, Zak Crawley would deliver the most lavish batting of the day, walking through the sun-drenched lime green of Lords in June, playing off a series of almost cartoonish classic forms rollers, the easy drive, the leg-side clip.

But Smith’s 100 felt like an important moment for several reasons. First, of course, the numbers, and the Smith numbers are always surprising. This was his 32nd Test century. Only Ricky Ponting has more for Australia.

In addition, there is of course the circularity. Smith made his Test debut on this ground in 2010 against Pakistan, batting at number 7, and has been described by at least one astute reporter as the next Shane Warne.

That wasn’t too far off, because in the event that Smith turned out to be the closest thing to the next Bradman, however much this could hurt those who only see his angular awkwardness, who have been waiting for this for years. a blip or a mistake, a man having a very long, seemingly endless day out.

Form is temporary. Smith’s ability to keep snapping that ball out from under his eyes, a walking challenge to the established principles of lbw law, is apparently permanent.