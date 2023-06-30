ESPN: UGA Football Commit Dylan Raiola No Longer No. 1 Prospect





True Georgia Fans Don’t Miss The Dawg Post Newsletter – Sign Up Now! ATHENS – 5 Star QB and UGA Football Commit Dylan Raiola No Longer No. 1 Prospect is no longer the No. 1 prospect, ESPN said on Thursday. “While Dylan Raiola, the previous No. 1 overall recruit in this cycle, is a Heisman-caliber quarterback in a very strong QB class, we believe this class has an elite shutdown angle,” the ESPN report said. . That corner? None other than UGA football committee Ellis Robinson IV‍, who grew up in Connecticut at IMG in Florida. Georgia has the consensus No. 1 class in 2024. Insiders have indicated it does Dawg message that the Bulldogs can expect another commitment to the growing class next week. 2023 Dawg Post Preview included for free with Double Dawgs Pre-order your copy of DOUBLE DAWGS NOW! ESPN goes on to say this about Raiola: “Robinson’s rise from No. 4 to No. 1 is more a reflection of his ability and overall grade as agreed by our scouts than Raiola falling short. To be clear, Raiola, also a commit from Georgia, drops to No. 2 in the overall standings, not because of his play or Elite 11 performance, which was pretty strong. The top two competitors at Elite 11 were Raiola and the new No. 3 prospect Julian Sayin,” the article said. Why did Robinson jump on Raiola? “The Georgia commit has elite tools at a premium position with a zero-to-low bust factor. Robinson can run, cover and punch as well as any angle we’ve seen in recent years. The level of competition he faces at IMG Academy – regularly pitting himself against the nation’s top wideouts in practice and throughout the season – should better prepare him to contribute quickly once he arrives on campus. UGA football WR commit NiTareon Tuggle jumped into ESPN’s Top 300 rankings, landing at number 162. Shirts are now in stock! Check out this deal today!

